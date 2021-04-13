BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s exports in March rose 30.6 percent year-on-year, below expectations but still indicating strong growth, while imports jumped 38.1 percent faster than expected, according to customs data on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected exports to grow 35.5 percent year on year, after increasing by 154.9 percent in February.

It was estimated that imports rose 23.3 percent year-on-year, up from 17.3 percent growth in February.

China recorded a trade surplus of $ 13.8 billion in March, compared with a poll forecast of $ 52.05 billion and a surplus of $ 37.88 billion in February.

Trade surplus with the United States

In the same context, calculations conducted by Reuters, based on Chinese customs data, concluded that China’s trade surplus with the United States amounted to 21.37 billion dollars in March, down from 23.01 billion dollars in February. US President Joe Biden said last month that his country is not seeking a confrontation with China regarding the disputes over trade, urged his Chinese counterpart to abide by international rules.

Trade tension between the two countries is increasing as China pledges to take steps to uphold the rights and interests of its companies after the United States placed Chinese supercomputing entities on an economic blacklist.