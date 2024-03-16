On the banks of the Guaporé River, in the city of Costa Marques, in Rondônia, 715 km from the capital, Porto Velho, 24 families living in the quilombola community of Santa Fé will have houses built with resources from the Incra (National Institute of Colonization and Agrarian Reform).

Initially, permanent residents of the place will benefit. They live from subsistence farming and fishing and from cassava flour that they make and sell 7 kilometers from where they live. Each house costs approximately R$75,000.

The construction of the houses was made possible by a concierge published this week, which foresees the inclusion of 74 families in Incra's national program of public policies aimed at the place.

The Regularization Ensurer of Incra's Quilombola Territory in Rondônia, William dos Santos Ramos Coimbra, states that the ordinance generates recognition of the application of credits from the National Agrarian Reform Program. The community was recognized as quilombola in 2015 and thus regularized.

“This new recognition ordinance is for applying credits. On April 1st, we are going to the community to present a model of the houses that Incra will build there”said Coimbra.

According to him, the benefits are provided for 74 families, but the majority live outside the community for work and study. Other residences must be built as long as a few more families migrate to settle in the community.

In addition to the houses, the benefits for the future of the community include the purchase of equipment and garden and animal husbandry projects. According to Coimbra, there is also a development policy to specifically serve women in the community.

Benefited area

With 1,452 hectares, the Community of Santa Fé is located on the right bank of the Guaporé River. According to Incra, all families in the area have an origin linked to the black population of Vila Bela da Santíssima Trindade, in Mato Grosso, which colonized the regions along the Guaporé and its tributaries since 1888.

In Rondônia, there are still the remaining quilombo communities of Pedras Negras and Santo Antônio, also in São Francisco do Guaporé; Tarumã, in Alta Floresta do Oeste; Pimenteiras Santa Cruz, in Pimenteiras do Oeste; and Laranjeiras, in Pimenteiras.

With information from Brazil Agency.