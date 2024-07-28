Red party with sparkles

It should and could have been a day of ‘simple’ celebration, to celebrate the many stars of the brand that more than any other is winning victories and titles in the world of two wheels, whether it be MotoGP or Superbike. Instead, the Race of Champions organized by Ducati in Misano it has transformed into theyet another occasion for controversy surrounding the name of Marc Marquez.

The Spaniard from the Gresini team, future standard-bearer of the official Ducati team alongside Pecco Bagnaia, however, put a lot of his own into it this time. To go and take the podium at the last corner in this exhibition race, behind Bagnaia himself and Andrea Iannone, he in fact caused an absolutely avoidable contact with the unfortunate Nicholas Bulegawho is fighting for the world title in WSBK with BMW rider Toprak Razgatlıoğlu.

No injury for Bulega

Initially there were even fears that the Aruba team rider might have suffered an injury – and that would have been the most atrocious of mockeries for the Borgo Panigale company – instead fortunately the tests carried out on the left shoulder gave negative results. His facial expression in the gravel, with his arms open in shock, gives a very good idea of ​​his thoughts on what happened. Bulega ended his WDW in this way, since he chose to return home after the event.

Marquez, on the other hand, defended his action, claiming that he had made a “normal maneuver” and not having noticed “if there was contact“. “I only heard the sound of a motorbike rolling in the gravel. I don’t know if Bulega tried to brake first to close the doorI know I did a normal maneuver”the Spanish version of the facts. It must be said that then #93 still went to the Aruba box to apologize of what happened.

The thought of everyone present in Misano at this point was probably only one: if this was a ‘friendly’, charity race, who knows what to expect next year with Marquez alongside Bagnaia in MotoGP.