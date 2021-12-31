D.oh, those are actually face masks and nasal masks that people wear on the street. When was the scene shot, 1973? What is that supposed to be, the future of 2022? Richard Fleischer’s feature film “Soylent Green” paints a bad morning: New York has forty million inhabitants (it’s actually eight and a half at the moment), you pay one hundred and fifty dollars for a glass of fruit mash (instead of eight dollars for a bottle of water, as here and there in the current one USA), and people are starving (instead of just a few artificial fertilizer supply shortages…). Some food is supposedly made from algae, but in reality the oceans have already turned biotically, and dead people are processed into food (spoiler warning).

The film exaggerates conditions from 1973 according to the pattern “if things continue like this” and therefore belongs to the realm of false prognoses, among other things because reality does not advance on lines without self-crossing, but in loops and loops, which is why it has been in the last few years of Up until the latest inflation news, “Fridays for Future” was a short repetition of the seventies – at the beginning of the decade in which “Soylent Green” was filmed, “there was a lot of talk about the limits of growth”, wrote Wolfgang Pohrt in a decade balance sheet, “ nature is gradually becoming limp. Soon the limits of growth were reached, but it was the economy, not nature, that sagged, and the energy crisis was a Middle East crisis. “