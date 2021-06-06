ofMarkus Hofstetter shut down

Annalena Baerbock has added a few details to her résumé on her website. It is mainly about membership in organizations.

Berlin – Annalena Baerbock * has specified some incorrect information in her curriculum vitae, which can be found on her website. On Thursday, the document also included a membership section. In the meantime this heading has been changed to “Advisory boards, (sponsoring) memberships, regular support”.

There were also changes to the sub-items. The “German Marschall Fund”, a transatlantic foundation, was expanded to become the “Marshall Memorial Fellowship from the German Marshall Fund”. The UN refugee aid was supplemented by “German partners of the UNHCR”. In the listed Europe / Transatlantic Advisory Board of the Heinrich Böll Foundation, it was added that Baerbock has since resigned. The changes made first FAZ– Journalist made public on Twitter.

Baerbock specifies the résumé: spokesman gives the background

A spokesman for the Greens gave some background to the changes on Saturday. He said that’s how they reported dpathat Baerbock completed the Marshall Fund Fellowship Program in 2011. She has been making regular donations to UN refugee aid since 2013. “This has now been made more precise by adding categories.” The World on sunday reported.

Changes have also been made under the heading of training. It is now expressly pointed out that Baerbock only finished her studies in political science at the University of Hamburg with an intermediate diploma. Previously, she had only mentioned the period of study from 2000 to 2004, without going into the degree. There she studied public law as a minor.

According to the unchanged information on her résumé, she later obtained a Master of Laws degree from the London School of Economics. She started but not completed a doctorate in international law.

Previous faux pas by Baerbock: special payments reported

This is not Baerbock’s first faux pas. In May it became known that she had reported income of over 25,000 euros to the Bundestag administration. These are special payments that she had received from her party in recent years as federal chairwoman. A Green spokeswoman later stated that Baerbock would properly report and tax these special payments to the tax office. (mhof / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.

