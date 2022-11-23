São Paulo, 23rd – The Ministry of Agriculture released a statement in which it updated investigations into pestilence contamination for animals. According to the ministry, “the role of agricultural defense is to identify and withdraw from the market any product with the potential to cause harm to the health of animals”.

He explained that, in the case of contamination of canine snacks by monoethylene glycol, the investigations by the Pasta showed that the cause was the incorrect identification of batches of monoethylene glycol (a substance whose use is prohibited in animal feed) as if they were batches of propylene glycol (a substance which has its permitted use in animal feed). “The incorrect identification led to the use of an extremely toxic product in the manufacture of snacks, in quantities far above the doses that are considered fatal”, he informed.

The Ministry of Agriculture carried out around 120 inspections among merchants, manufacturers and distributors. Not all inspected companies were banned completely. The interdiction took place only in processes referring to products identified with contamination by monoethylene glycol.

Some companies were partially interdicted, others were inspected to verify information.

The bans were carried out so that the companies could prove that the food produced was safe for animal consumption, which included the presentation of reports of analysis of the raw material, certificates of hygiene of equipment lines, new system of qualification of suppliers and presentation from qualified suppliers.

Throughout the investigations, the ministry ordered the recall of products from six companies producing snacks:

– BASSAR INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA

– PEPPY PET INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO DE ALIMENTOS PARA ANIMAIS LTDA

– UPPER DOG COMERCIAL LTDA

– PETITOS IND E COM DE ALIMENTOS PARA ANIMAIS LTDA

– PETS MELLON INDÚSTRIA DE PRODUTOS PARA ALIMENTACAO ANIMAL LTDA

– FVO – BRASILIA INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO DE ALIMENTOS LTDA

In the list of propylene glycol suppliers for snacks producers, five companies were identified by the ministry:

– TECNOCLEAN INSDUTRIAL LTDA

– A&D QUÍMICA COMÉRCIO EIRELLI

– ATIAS MIHAEL COMÉRCIO DE PRODUTOS QUÍMICOS LTDA

– BELLA DONNA PRODUTOS NATURAIS LTDA

– SABER QUÍMICA INDÚSTRIA E COMÉRCIO LTDA

According to the government, all companies had to collect the contaminated products, proceeding with their destruction.

Currently, only the company FVO – Brasilia Indústria e Comércio de Alimentos Ltda is still partially banned.

In addition to the chain of animal feed production industries and inputs for the production of these foods, the Civil Police of Minas Gerais continues to follow the case and coordinate the investigations.