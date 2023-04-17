Home page World

A magnitude 9 earthquake could hit the Northwest in the next few years. Researchers fear this because of a small hole in the sea floor.

Munich – Are earthquakes increasing worldwide? It was not until the end of March that the earth shook in Italy, causing school closures and panic among the citizens. An earthquake in Switzerland was recently felt as far away as Baden-Württemberg. The violent tremors in Turkey and Syria in February 2023, which claimed around 50,000 lives and left millions homeless, are among the worst natural disasters in the last hundred years.

A US research team now fears that an even worse earthquake could hit North America in the coming years. The reason for the assumption is a hole in the seabed from which a “warm and chemical liquid” emerges, as the British daily newspaper says Daily Mail writes.

“Never seen anything like it”: US researchers find spectacular hole in the sea floor

As early as 2015, the marine researchers at the University of Washington discovered the underwater crack around 80 kilometers off the west coast of the USA by chance. Due to bad weather, the research team delayed their trip out to sea and stayed close to shore. The research ship’s sonar device located unusual bubbles that rose from a depth of about four kilometers and excreted a substance, as the report shows.

With the help of an underwater robot, the scientists located the initially inconspicuous leak in the ground. “I’ve never seen anything like it, and to my knowledge no one else has seen it,” says Evan Solomon, one of the researchers at the University of Washington, who has now published a paper on the hole.

Recent investigations showed that the substance is probably a kind of lubricant of the continental plates. Marine biologists fear that the escape of this lubricating fluid could result in the plates no longer being able to move smoothly, causing an earthquake. According to the thesis, it was also noticeable that the liquid that escaped from the hole is nine degrees Celsius warmer than the surrounding water.

Supposedly inconspicuous hole could be dangerous for the Northwest of the USA

According to the new findings, the scientists fear a magnitude 9 earthquake in the next few years, which could hit the entire Northwest of the USA. Various continental plates meet along North America. Such an earthquake could be particularly devastating for the densely populated US metropolis of San Francisco, despite a distance of 800 kilometers from the leak in the sea floor. For comparison: The earthquakes in Turkey and Syria were up to 7.8 magnitude.

See also Fashion - When the world of fashion meets the metaverse under 2 Not noticeable 2.0 to 4.0 Little to no noticeable, but measurable 4.0 to 6.0 Clearly noticeable and audible, can cause minor damage 6.0 to 7.0 May cause destruction in populated areas 7.0 to 9.0 Can cause severe destruction over large areas 9.0 to 10.0 Can lead to devastating destruction Over 10.0 Has never been measured

Whether the scientists titled their Thesis “Pythias Oasis – An Underwater Spring unlike any other” (in English: “Oasis of Pythia – an underwater source like no other”), wanted to give additional expression to the threat posed by the leak in the seabed? In Greek mythology, Pythia was a clairvoyant in the oracle of Delphi, who was always consulted when important decisions were pending. She fulfilled her prophecies by being put into a trance by a gas escaping from the fissure in the earth. (Romina Kunze)