Philipp Amthor celebrates the 72nd anniversary of the Basic Law on Instagram. But the comment, which he proudly presents, was justified by a National Socialist.

Berlin – The Basic Law celebrated its 72nd anniversary on Saturday. The law was passed on May 23, 1949, and came into force one day later. The Basic Law is particularly shaped by experiences from National Socialism and the Second World War. Individual liberties, a parliamentary system of government and the separation of powers should ensure a future beyond dictatorship. Philipp Amthor, a member of the Bundestag for the CDU, also celebrated this milestone in German history – but the manner in which it was carried out caused discussions.

Philipp Amthor celebrates the Basic Law – the reactions are divided

The young CDU politician posted a photo of himself on Instagram on the occasion of the Basic Law Day. He also writes a long caption about the main meaning of the legal text. The inclined viewer of the photo quickly notices that Amthor is not holding up the Basic Law itself in the picture, but rather a comment made by Günter Dürig and Theodor Maunz. Many commentators on the Internet see this as problematic.

Because Maunz was one of the crown lawyers of the “Third Reich” and championed National Socialism even after 1945. The law professor joined the NSDAP and the SA in 1933 and taught at the universities in Munich and Freiburg in the following years. After the end of the Second World War, Maunz entered the administrative service in Baden despite his work and even took part in the constitutional convention on Herrenchiemsee in 1948. Later he even became Bavarian Minister of Education for the CSU, but resigned when his National Socialist past became known.

Indignation on Twitter & Instagram: Amthor not only makes friends with the Basic Law Post

The commentary on the Basic Law, which Maunz founded together with colleagues, is still one of the standard works in law studies and is continued by recognized lawyers. Still, many find Philipp Amthor’s choice inappropriate. “That Amthor is upholding the work of Nazi lawyer Theodor Maunz instead of the GG itself on the day of the Basic Law is bad,” commented, for example, the state chairman of the Greens in Schleswig-Holstein, Steffen Regis, on Twitter.

Also under the post on Instagram there are numerous outraged comments complaining about the selection of the comment: “Maybe next time you should choose a comment whose publisher was not a supporter and advocate of the National Socialist regime?” Writes one user, for example. Others, however, defend Amthor and point out that the commentary is a common standard work. Amthor himself also speaks up after the numerous comments under his post on Instagram. He also emphasizes that the commentary is a common work. “His founder Theodor Maunz, who was rightly criticized for his past, now only gives the work its name,” explains Amthor. In addition, he always changes the comments on his various posts on the Basic Law. (mam)