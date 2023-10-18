Analysis shows inconsistencies in Hamas version of Israeli strike on Gaza hospital

Hamas has accused Israel of launching a rocket attack on Al-Ahly hospital in Gaza. The radical Palestinian movement said that Israeli security forces threatened hospital staff to blow up the building and then launched a guided missile attack. Hamas has vowed to release evidence that Israel was involved in the strike, which the enclave’s health ministry said killed 471 people.

However, experts found inconsistencies in the Hamas version.

The damage to the ammunition used by the IDF during bombing is too low

Australian Strategic Policy Institute Fellow Nathan Ruser notedthat the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) drone photo does not show significant structural damage to most of the vehicles after the impact.

He pointed out that only three cars have such damage, and cars located more than 10-15 meters away appear practically undamaged

Ruser also notes that in the footage there is practically no crater at the site of the rocket impact, and notes very little damage to the building approximately 20 meters from the impact site.

“Overall, the damage we see is consistent with a small impact with a large amount of flammable accelerant, which likely caused the majority of the fire and very little structural damage within a very narrow radius,” the expert said.

He compared footage of the hospital from other airstrikes in Gaza, which tended to leave much larger craters, cause much more damage, and leave more concrete dust after hitting a structure.

Photo: Maxar Technologies / Reuters

British expert blames technical failure when using Hamas arsenal

According to British expert and former director of the Royal Defense Studies Institute (RUSI) Michael Clarke, the rocket attack on the hospital was carried out from inside the Gaza Strip, caused by became technical glitch when using Hamas arsenal.

He said initial images from the scene were “distressing” – showing fire engulfing part of the hospital and people being rushed into ambulances – but footage this morning was “somewhat less dramatic”.

See also FSB detained two Ukrainian gunners at military facilities in Sevastopol There is a not very large funnel there. There are vehicles that were absolutely completely destroyed by the missile, but other vehicles were burned. It doesn’t look like a massive explosion. The question arises how the death toll could be so high Michael Clarkeex-Director of the Royal Defense Studies Institute (RUSI)

The expert noted that evidence of Israel’s non-involvement could be the fragments of the rocket that hit the hospital, but they are at the disposal of Hamas, which “will not make public evidence against itself,” but may try to bring fragments of an Israeli rocket to the scene.

Photo: Roger Anis/Getty Images

The premises inside the hospital were relatively intact

OSINTtechnical project researchers turned Pay attention to the footage from the chapel at Al-Ahly Hospital, where several stained glass windows were knocked out as a result of the explosion, but otherwise the room looks intact.

On the project page on the social network X A photo of the impact crater in the hospital parking lot was published. It is specified that its size is one meter by one meter and its depth is 30 centimeters.

In the US, a ground attack hit a hospital

CNN source reportedthat among the evidence collected there is some that suggests that there was a ground explosion and not an airstrike.

He said the site did not have a single crater indicating a missile impact, but there was extensive fire damage and scattered debris consistent with an explosion starting at ground level

It is noted that analysis of the damage was one of the sources of information that led US intelligence officials to conclude that the attack on the hospital was a failed missile launch.