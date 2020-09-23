The Prime Minister and members of the government received on Tuesday all the party leaders and presidents of the parliamentary groups to take stock of the fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

The consultation was not to the taste of the patients. The oppositions were as severe as they were disappointed, Tuesday, September 22, after a meeting with Jean Castex and several members of the government to take stock of the Covid-19 epidemic. “We asked a lot of questions, we got few answers”, deplored the First Secretary of the Socialist Party Olivier Faure who was invited as well as all the party leaders and presidents of parliamentary groups.

“We even often had the impression that they were discovering the problems we were putting to them, it was a little curious”, he added at the end of this meeting of more than two and a half hours, in which the Minister of Health Olivier Véran participated.

The boss of the deputies The Republicans, Damien Abad, pointed out “inconsistencies” government, regretting in particular “slowness in the testing policy”. “The truth is, the test-trace-isolate triptych doesn’t work”, he added, arguing that “The account is not there: the policy of tests is hazardous, it is hesitant and it is sometimes laborious”.

Marine Le Pen, president of the National Rally, further feared that the recently announced test prioritization policy would not be effective because, she said, “the minister (Véran) told us that there was an immense majority of people who were considered as priorities, so it is not sure that the prioritization leads to a reduction in the delay”.

While the number of new contaminations once again exceeded the 10,000 mark on Tuesday, a Defense Council on Covid-19 is scheduled for Wednesday or Thursday and Emmanuel Macron has promised that several decisions will be made “in the next few hours”, especially for Paris.

None of them were raised at Tuesday night’s meeting, according to participants. But “the government is worried”, considered both the president of the UDI Jean-Christophe Lagarde, the rebellious deputy Adrien Quattenens and the number one of Debout la France, Nicolas Dupont-Aignan. “The fog impression has not been lifted”, lamented the first, while the second did “didn’t have the feeling to learn a lot”.