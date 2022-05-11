A scientific survey carried out with more than 100,000 French people over seven years shows that excessive consumption of artificial sweeteners can increase the risk of developing some types of cancer. THE study was published in the journal Plos Medicine.

Participants who consumed above-average sweeteners were 13% more likely to develop a tumor.

Acesulfame-k and aspartame, which are synthetic additives, were the ingredients most related to the disease.

The study, however, is still inconclusive and needs more scientific evidence.

“The safety of these food additives is discussed, with conflicting findings as to their role in the etiology of various diseases. Its carcinogenicity has been suggested by several experimental studies, but robust epidemiological evidence is lacking.

Other factors among those evaluated, such as weight distinction, diabetes, unhealthy eating habits and even gender, can impact the development of tumors.