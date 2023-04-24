Sparta delivered a spectacle, together with FC Twente (3-3). Nevertheless, afterwards it was mainly about the unpunished beer shower and the second yellow card that the scoring Spartan Shurandy Sambo received, in an inconsistent weekend when it comes to the approach of the KNVB. “I think the match should have been stopped.”
Tim Reedijk
#Incomprehension #Sparta #arbitrariness #KNVB #crazy #decisions
