Our regular correspondent Cas Pedaal cannot stand injustice. Theft makes his blood boil. Especially theft by large oil companies from the innocent consumer. As always, this post has been thoroughly checked and found to be 1.00 percent true.

Giving yourself some loyalty discount at the self-checkout in the supermarket is incredibly popular these days, as various media write this week. Police figures show that shoplifting increased by 30 percent last year. Forgetting to scan something is the easiest way to save on groceries, but don’t gas stations offer this option?

At an unmanned pump we speak to a dissatisfied customer who has just filled up 110 euros. ‘Inflation affects us all, so it’s nice that I can save some money at the self-checkout in the supermarket. But when I go to an unmanned gas station, I always have to pay the full price. Incredibly old-fashioned and, moreover, not customer-friendly,’ says Etta Nool.

At unmanned filling stations, you must present your debit card in advance and the fuel pump will debit the amount after filling up. ‘It just shows how much petrol stations are stuck in the past. It is so easy to introduce a system where customers “forget” the last 10 liters when filling up. I’m sure 69 percent of people will appreciate it,” says Nool.

Want to read more satire?