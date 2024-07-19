He stated that the discussions focused only on the asystole technique and the House erred in disregarding the rest of the text.

The President of the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), said that the Lower House was wrong to disregard the entire text of the PL (bill) 1,904 of 2024known as “anti-abortion“, before approving its urgent vote. According to him, the deputies’ discussions about the project focused on the asystole technique and not on the legalization of the practice.

“The school made a mistake when it didn’t see the rest of the project. And it was the rest of the project that gave a horrible version to the discussion, which we all have an aversion to.”, he said in an interview with GloboNews this Friday (19.Jul.2024).

“What was discussed was a technique that allows (an abortion) to be performed with the opposite opinion of the CFM (Federal Council of Medicine). If the CFM and the Supreme Court can discuss asystole, why can’t Congress??”, he said.

Fetal asystole was banned by the CFM in April 2024. In May, the STF suspended the decision. Supporters of the PL are against the technique. The procedure is recommended by WHO (World Health Organization).

“In the college of leaders, neither abortion, nor this rapist issue, nor legal cases were discussed.”, he stated.

Lira also said that there was an attempt by the deputies to explain what the main focus of the discussion was. But without success.We try to talk to everyone, but when we try to explain it to everyone, the subject becomes very complicated.”.

The solution was to retreat. The project was postponed until the Chamber resumed its work.”In order not to be biased by views, a balanced female rapporteur will be appointed, with several discussions”. According to him, the focus will continue to be on asystole and not on legalization itself.