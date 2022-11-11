A couple of months ago, several PlayStation users reported problems with the shipment of the special edition of The Last of Us Part I. Now something similar is happening with God of War: Ragnarok. In social networks, multiple users have revealed that their $200 bundles do not include the game in question.

According to Push Square, several users have pointed out that the special edition of god of war ragnarok includes everything promised minus the download code to enjoy the new adventure of Kratos, and an additional DLC armor code was added instead. In other cases, some players have mentioned that their packages did not include the steelbook that was promised.

@HelpUsSMS I got u beat bro. My steel case wasn’t event included. pic.twitter.com/hWOURcPG8U — Critter Manley (@thecrittman) November 9, 2022

At the moment, PlayStation has not issued a statement in this regard. Considering that we are talking about the game this time, and not a small bump in the box, fans have not taken this mistake in a calm way, and have started demanding that the missing items be shipped as soon as possible. which makes sense considering they already paid $200 for the package.

Editor’s Note:

This is already becoming a constant with PlayStation special editions. If this continues, I highly doubt that people will be more willing to spend large amounts of money for an incomplete package.

Via: Push-Square