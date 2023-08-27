When Dr. Stephen Brearey, head of the neonatal intensive care unit at the Countess of Chester Hospital, put together on a single Excel sheet the causes and circumstances of the strange sudden deaths of premature babies that have occurred in the last nine months — it was the 15th of February 2016—, there was only one common factor in all cases: the nurse present was the same. “It was the first time I started to worry about the unusual nature of all these deaths. I wrote to the management team to address Lucy’s relationship with what happened,” the doctor said when appearing at the trial, and later on the BBC. It took up to three months for the hospital to call that meeting. And much more in ending up transferring the matter to the police. During that time, the management team even tried to protect the health worker accused by her colleagues, and forced a written apology from the doctors who had raised suspicions about her.

Given the horror unleashed by the nurse Lucy Letby (Hereford, United Kingdom, 33 years old), sentenced this Monday to life imprisonment without remission for the murder of seven babies and the attempted murder of another six, the question that will torment the parents of victims the rest of their lives is why he did it. And most likely they will never get an answer. But the second most pressing question is why it took so long for the utility’s superiors to act.

“It is not part of my duties to reach a conclusion about the intimate reason or the reasons for your actions. It could not even, because only you know them, ”admitted Judge James Goss when reading his sentence to a Letby that he had chosen not to be present in the Manchester courtroom, to the irritation of much of public opinion. “The only thing I can do is hand down the appropriate sentence in accordance with the law, which takes into account the seriousness of your crimes,” the magistrate concluded. For the fourth time in the history of the United Kingdom, a woman has been sentenced to “spend the rest of her life in jail” as payment for a “cruel, calculated and cynical campaign of infanticide,” the sentence reads.

“I’m evil and I did this”

The prosecutor Nick Johnson came to raise, during the nine months that the trial lasted, up to five reasons that would allow us to understand what prompted Letby to inject air into the veins of premature babies, poison them with insulin or cause their death with overfeeding . Maybe he liked to play God (playing God, in the English expression), and be the first to alert her colleagues after having caused the tragedy; or she excited her adrenaline the tension that built up in the intensive care unit every time a baby died; the prosecution went so far as to suggest that she Letby sought, with every murderous maneuver, to claim the attention of an internist with whom she was in love; or simply, she was bored; or she herself dug inside her the seed of her own evil: “I killed them on purpose because I’m not good enough to take care of them. I AM EVIL AND I DID THIS,” he said. post it yellow that the police found between the pages of Letby’s diary.

“[Esas notas] They have allowed us to see a small flash inside his head, ”says Sohom Das, one of the psychiatrists who has followed the trial against Letby in detail. “A small part of her felt some remorse or shame, but it wasn’t enough to stop her from carrying out the heinous murders of her, or for her to be able to admit the truth during the hearing,” concludes Das.

The nurse has denied all the accusations to the end, although as the evidence against her mounted, her responses became shorter and more elusive.

Lucy Letby, the nurse convicted of murdering seven babies, in a capture from a police video dated July 2018. CHESHIRE CONSTABULARY (via REUTERS)

The professional “duty of honesty”

Parents of babies killed or injured for life — “Baby G,” as she was called during the trial, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, after Letby injected excessive doses of milk into her — breathe easier with the sentence. But to get full moral relief, and a sense of justice, they need to know why the management team at the Countess of Chester Hospital, in whose neonatal unit the murders occurred, took so long to act. The individual responsibility of the nurse is not enough. Someone failed in her duty of vigilance. And the “duty of honesty”, which obliges patients and their families to tell the truth, is not fully assumed by the hospital if it simply offers its apologies after learning the content of the sentence.

The government of Rishi Sunak initially offered to set up a “non-regulatory” investigation commission, arguing that the flexibility of this type of independent inquiry would allow relatives to give a quick response to their doubts and anguish. The victims, however, demand a regulatory and public investigation commission, which grants the magistrate who takes the lead legal powers to compel the appearance of any witness or claim from the authorities the documents that he deems necessary for his investigations. It is a more guaranteed procedure and, therefore, slower. Some commissions, such as the one that investigated the tragic fire at London’s Grenfell Tower, have taken up to seven years. But others, such as the one in charge of evaluating the management of the pandemic, plans to reach its conclusions in three years.

Lawyers from the Slater & Gordon law firm, which represents two of the families, say in a statement: “The mistakes made in this case are very serious. Any investigation needs to have a legal basis to really sink its teeth into what happened.” And they add: “We do not believe that the ‘duty of honesty’ is an adequate substitute for a mandatory and formal report. Any investigation needs to look at what happened in the right way, so that something similar doesn’t happen in any other department of the National Health Service (NHS)”.

Throughout the trial, and due to information published in recent months in various British media, alleged administrative negligence that is difficult to justify has been revealed. The pediatrician and head of the neonatal unit, Brearey, expressed his suspicions of Letby to the center’s management on several occasions, without anyone paying attention to him. “The reasonable thing would have been that they had gone to the police at that moment. If so, it is plausible to conclude that at least two of the triplets [O y P, en el juicio] they would be alive today”, accuses the doctor. Clumsiness and negligence accumulated. It took Brearey two years to learn of the laboratory tests that indicated an unexplained amount of insulin in the blood of one of the murdered babies. A later review showed the same phenomenon in the results of another of the deceased preterm infants. “In an ideal world, one would expect the lab to sound the alarm, but it didn’t. It is clear to me that this is the clear evidence of the case, and I have no doubt that Letby meant to harm these babies, ”he says.

Some parents say that when they expressed their doubts and misgivings to the hospital’s medical director, Ian Harvey, they never received a response. And hospital staff, who have chosen to remain anonymous, say hospital management was more concerned with protecting his reputation than monitoring Letby. They even considered that she return to the neonatal unit after having taken her preventively for a time to an administrative department, where the nurse went into a depressed state.

The Countess of Chester Hospital operates as a trust (foundation) of the NHS, which allows it to have greater management autonomy and the ability to raise its own funds. Hence the alleged obsession of the center’s management to preserve its good image. Its chief executive, Tony Chambers, retired shortly after Letby’s arrest, in 2018. He earned €187,000 a year. The medical director, Harvey, lives on a farm in the French Provence after collecting 2.1 million euros from a pension fund.

Both have promised to collaborate in the commission’s investigation, regardless of whether it is regulated or not.

Faced with pressure from public opinion, the Sunak government is increasingly inclined to grant full powers to the judge who takes charge of the project. Lucy Letby launched a diabolical plan whose hidden impulses will never be known, but the idea that something so terrible could happen to the most vulnerable human beings, premature babies, makes a thorough revision of the procedures and methods of a company inevitable. public institution such as the NHS, which for decades was the unconditional trustee of British citizens.

