He Former President Donald Trump took advantage of his first campaign rally on Tuesday after last month’s presidential debate to mock the mental faculties of US President Joe Biden, who he said is “mentally incompetent” for another term.

The virtual Republican candidate He held a campaign event on Tuesday at his golf club in the city of Doral, neighboring Miami, where, contrary to what was speculated, he did not reveal his vice presidential candidate in the November elections, and chose to take aim at Biden’s performance in the debate.

Former US President and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a rally in Doral, Florida. Photo:AFP Share

At around 8 p.m., an hour later than announced, Trump took the stage dressed in a blue suit and a red cap bearing his campaign slogan (“Make America Great Again”), to the tune of Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless the USA,” the song with which he usually begins his rallies.

Ahead of him and behind him was a red tide, with Hispanics but also many white Americans, a large percentage of whom were close to retirement, although there was no shortage of young people, including families with small children.

As expected, Trump began his speech with allusions to last month’s debate, which sparked a crisis within the Democratic Party after the poor performance of Democrat Biden. and that has led many legislators from that side to ask the president to step aside.

Political analysts noted before the rally that Trump, 78, had been relatively restrained in recent days, staying out of the spotlight to allow all media attention to focus on the Democratic leadership crisis.

But in front of the hundreds of supporters who came to see him, Trump dispensed with moderation and He called Biden a “corrupt, incompetent and cognitively impaired” leader.

Dozens of attendees at Donald Trump’s rally in Doral, Florida. Photo:AFP Share

Donald Trump criticises the chaos in the Democratic Party

The Republican mocked the “complete chaos” and division in which Democrats find themselves, who he said do not know who is the most “inappropriate” candidate. presidential, whether Biden, 81, or Vice President Kamala Harris.

Trump took the opportunity to challenge his opponent in next November’s election to an 18-hole golf game at his Doral resort, and promised that if he lost, he would donate $1 million to the charity of Biden’s choice.

“Tonight I’m offering Joe the chance to redeem himself before the world,” boasted the former president (2017-2021), who added that Biden is “mentally incompetent” to continue in the White House.

Share US President Joe Biden. Photo:EFE

“If he wins, I’ll give the charity of his choice, any charity he wants, a million dollars. And I bet he doesn’t take me up on that offer,” promised Trump, who had sparred with Biden in their June 27 debate over who was the better golfer.

The former president also proposed to his successor to hold a debate without moderators.

There are growing calls, even within his Democratic camp, for Biden to let another candidate contest the election against Trump after his poor performance in that duel. However, the president’s campaign team has already denied that he will withdraw from the race and on Tuesday criticized Trump’s words at the rally.

“Joe Biden has no time for Donald Trump’s bizarre antics, he’s busy leading America and defending the free world,” The Democratic president’s campaign team responded. “Donald Trump is a liar, a convict and a fraud who only thinks about himself,” they concluded.

In a speech peppered with exaggerations and questionable claims without evidence, Trump also accused Biden of regularly missing the Oval Office while his son Hunter, a convicted felon, runs the government assisted by first lady Jill Biden.

Donald Trump’s other promises at his rally

If there is one thing that characterizes his followers, it is their effusiveness, and this is what they expressed in response to the promises he has already made in previous rallies, including that of carrying out the “largest deportation in the history” of the United States, or that of stopping the entry of terrorists.

We will restore freedom of expression in our country

“We are going to restore freedom of expression in our country,” he said amid a practically apocalyptic description of the country, marked by the border, economic and social crisis after the “disaster” created by the Bien Administration, in his opinion, “the worst president of the United States.”

He devoted a large part of the speech to criticizing the “hunt” he has been subjected to by the American justice system (he faces four legal proceedings) and even pointed out that the gangster Al Capone was less accused than he was, in addition to once again calling the accusations against him “electoral interference.”

Donald Trump at a rally in Florida. Photo:EFE Share

Trump did not reveal the name of his presidential running mate, but during his speech he had words of praise for Florida Senator Marco Rubio, one of Trump’s possible picks to accompany him in his race for a second presidential term.

The Republican is planning another rally this week in Pennsylvania, a key state if he wants to win the election for the White House.