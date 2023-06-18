Incoming bank transfer from INPS: here’s who will have a surprise on the account

Finally some good news

It has been repeatedly pointed out that the government Italian has provided significant financial support over the past five years.

They have been called to help the Italian people in protracted and extreme difficulties. This support has been particularly evident during the challenging times of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The government’s commitment – we read on www.oipamagazine.it – ​​has led to the rapid distribution of funds to various sectors of the population affected by these catastrophic events. These disbursements occurred in record time, highlighting the government’s commitment to assisting those in need.

The current circumstances are truly exceptional and, as a result, a multitude of problems have arisen.

One of the most pressing problems was the timingwhich has led to expectations that go beyond what is tolerable.

Furthermore, due to the high costs, new economic contributions were necessary to offset the huge expenses.

Unfortunately, at the time, such contributions were limited due to the suspension of tax collection.

All of this is based on a hoard that has never been particularly generous according to the constitutional norms.

Numerous INPS transfers have started: here are the credits that will arrive

The current economic crisis has caused further destabilization in Italy, mainly due to the persistent problem of inflation.

Rising prices and bills have led to bonuses one-off with infrequent effects. These awards are primarily accompanied by the spontaneous enhancement of existing measures and limited contributions on a periodic basis.

Despite this, ISTAT’s adjustment of expenditure based on the indices provided the basis for countering the unstoppable inflationary rise.

After a long-awaited