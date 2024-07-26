Game developers’ revenue from advertising on Odnoklassniki increased by 62%

Since the beginning of this year, developers have received about 1.6 billion rubles from the popular Russian social network Odnoklassniki. This amount includes revenue from advertising and in-game purchases. It turned out to be 10 percent more than for the same period last year, the company’s press service told Lenta.ru.

The main driver of growth this year was the development of advertising within the gaming platform. Thus, OK and the developers themselves’ income from advertising grew by 62 percent in the first half of the year compared to last year. At the same time, the key reason for the growth of advertising income is the development of the sticky banner format – in-game advertisements, the location of which can be customized by the creator.

It is noted that the social network maintains and increases developers’ income from in-game purchases by users. At the same time, it turned out that the most popular games among Russians are casual games, “farming games” and “board games” (chess, backgammon).

