Starting next April 7, and until June 30, taxpayers will be able to file the Income declaration corresponding to fiscal year 2020 online. To present it with this modality, you can use the Renta Web tool, through the website of the Tax Agency or with the AEAT application. “From a mobile device and by downloading the“ Tax Agency ”application for free, available in the Google, Apple and Huawei markets, for Android and iOS operating systems, you will have direct access to various procedures and the Renta WEB application to generate and submit your 2020 income tax return, provided that you meet a series of requirements “, Explain the organism.

The application can be installed in various ways. One of them is scanning the QR code provided by the Tax Agency from devices with an Android operating system (version 6.0 or higher) or iOS (version 11 or higher). Other ways to download it are searching for “Tax Agency” in Play Store / App Store or by accessing the Tax Agency portal with your mobile and clicking on the Market icon corresponding to your device listed at the bottom of that page.

How to present your income online

Once installed, taxpayers will be able to access their eraser to modify and submit the declaration electronically “after providing, where appropriate, certain information that will be requested for this purpose, or other information that the taxpayer may incorporate ”, according to the Ministerial Order of Finance which approves the models for the declaration of Income and the wealth tax published by Official State Gazette (BOE). However, although the application can be downloaded at any time they want, They will not be able to access this draft until “the first day of the rental campaign”, so they should wait for the April 7.

For the online mode you will need the Electronic DNI, the electronic certificate, the Cl @ ve PIN or the reference number to access the website. The Tax Agency clarifies that the first two are valid for all models, whether by individuals, representatives of legal persons or entities without legal personality. Nevertheless, only natural persons may use the Cl @ ve PIN system and the reference number. The latter can be obtained on the portal of the Tax Agency by entering a series of personal data.

Other ways to file the return

Those who find it very difficult to file the income statement online, or simply want to do it in a way, have two more options: phone or from in person. For the first modality, they must wait until the May 6th and they will need to ask appointment, available online and by phone from May 4 to June 29. The Face-to-face modality may be carried out from June 2nd and you will also have to make an appointment from May 27. In both cases, the deadline to file the return is June 30.

To request appointment by phone, you must call any of the following numbers:

– 901 121 224.

– 915 357 326 or 901 223 344.

– 915 530 071.