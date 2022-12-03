Income | Thirties are the first generation to be poorer than their parents, is an oft-repeated claim. HS Visio found out if it is true.

In Finland, there have been rumors for years about people in their thirties whose incomes are lagging badly behind previous generations. This story tells that young adults really earn their reputation better. At the same time, the young people tell why it seems impossible for them to reach their parents’ standard of living.

One or two a year ago, a heated discussion about students’ well-being broke out on social media.

The Union of Finnish Student Unions SYL had published the year 2019 in July position statementin which it asked why students did not have the same right to summer vacation as others.