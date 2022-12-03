Saturday, December 3, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Income | Thirties are the first generation to be poorer than their parents, is an oft-repeated claim. HS Visio found out if it is true.

by admin_l6ma5gus
December 3, 2022
in World Europe
0

Picture: Kimmo Taskinen / HS

In Finland, there have been rumors for years about people in their thirties whose incomes are lagging badly behind previous generations. This story tells that young adults really earn their reputation better. At the same time, the young people tell why it seems impossible for them to reach their parents’ standard of living.

Samuli Niinivuo HS

2:00 am | Updated 7:21 am

One or two a year ago, a heated discussion about students’ well-being broke out on social media.

The Union of Finnish Student Unions SYL had published the year 2019 in July position statementin which it asked why students did not have the same right to summer vacation as others.

#Income #Thirties #generation #poorer #parents #oftrepeated #claim #Visio #true

See also  NATO will take into account the factor of the Russian Federation when approving a new strategic concept
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Militarization success or failure? Morena and PAN senators debate in the FIL Guadalajara

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.