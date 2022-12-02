Income | The number of millionaires jumped in Finland

A total of 1,623 taxpayers in Finland received taxable income of at least one million euros last year.

At least Last year, significantly more people in Finland reached a taxable income of one million euros than before, according to the statistics of the Tax Administration.

There were 1,623 millionaires last year, compared to 1,101 a year earlier. Compared to previous years, the number of millionaires was also significantly higher. In 2014, there were 695 of them.

The product owner responsible for the statistics of the tax administration Aki Savolainen tells HS that the background is above all the profits accumulated by Finns.

Finns received 8.1 billion euros in capital gains last year, according to statistics published by the Tax Administration. Capital gains from the sale of publicly quoted securities such as shares were EUR 3.5 billion, and capital gains from other assets were EUR 4.6 billion.

According to the taxman, both are records.

In practice, capital gain means profit from the sale of assets. A profit is made when the price received from the sale is higher than the purchase price.

According to the tax authority’s database, there were 1,318 taxpayers who collected millions in income from capital gains alone last year. These people received a total of more than 2.6 billion euros, or more than 32 percent of the capital gains of all Finns.

Last year, disposal profits of over one million euros were primarily received by men between the ages of 40 and 60.