Ex Rdc, the new platform starts. But (for now) slowly

Over 4,000 applications processed, around 600,000 potential places in training courses and 60,000 job opportunities. These are the first numbers of the social and work inclusion information system platform, INPS reports, less than 24 hours after its online debut. Not exactly a success, according to the Manifesto which speaks of a “clear flop with only 8,000 registrations out of at least 140,000 people who have to hurry so as not to run out of any subsidies. Even if it is certain that, even if they find a training course, the first it won’t be until October.”

The Manifesto continues, highlighting other problems: “As was to be expected, the unfortunates had to deal with a very complex system. Registrations, pins, codes, back and forth between sites: submitting the application was an obstacle course. The button is on the home, between a pop-up appreciating the new portal and a privacy statement. It can be accessed with Spid or with the electronic identity card. Then, however, from the siisl.lavoro.gov.it portal, you need to submit the application on the INPS website, confirming your immediate willingness to work, the fact that you are an Italian citizen and have resided in the country for at least five years. Then, “to allow INPS to complete the investigation of the application” it is necessary to register on the Siisl platform – «Social and work inclusion information system». Then again on the portal of the Ministry of Labour”. Even the Fatto Quotidiano underlines how there have been bugs and no call center to contact.

In the evening of the day of the debut, the ministry and INPS are talking about 8,000 applications. And they claim there are «52,798 offers for training courses for a potential audience of 600,000 users and 25,691 job advertisements for around 60,000 opportunities». “No hiccups online”, they toast the ministry. Calderone rejoices: «We made it, we laid the first stone. This is the starting point for the development and integration of a platform that must become much more,” said the minister.

On Friday morning, the Minister of Labor and Social Policies Marina Calderone – in the presence of the extraordinary commissioner Micaela Gelera and the general manager Vincenzo Caridi – visited the general management of the INPS and in particular the IT systems control room to verify the launch of the new information system for social and occupational inclusion (Siisl) and the consequent loading of applications for the new training and employment support measure for former recipients of basic income. The minister, – specified the INPS – during the meeting with the directors and officials of the Institute, expressed his thanks for the commitment and professionalism lavished in the service of Italy.

In more detail, by midday 4,015 applications for the Sfl had already been received, while on the IT system for social and occupational inclusion – which can be accessed via the www.inps.it portal – there were already 52,798 training offers for a potential audience of at least 600,000 possible users and 25,691 job advertisements for approximately 60,000 job opportunities.

