Finns’ incomes have grown only slightly since 2010. In particular, the income development of people under 45 has been really weak since 2010.

Young the income level of adults in Finland clearly develops more slowly than the rest of the population. This is clear from the data published by Statistics Finland on Tuesday.

In this millennium, the disposable cash income of 25-34-year-olds has increased by about 28 percent. The income of the entire population has risen by 32.5 percent at the same time.

Income development has been calculated on the basis of the age group’s disposable monetary income per consumption unit median. The median describes the income of the middle member of the age group in question. The age group therefore has an equal number of middle members with more and less earning Finns.

Disposable monetary income describes how much of the income remains after taxes and other income transfers. The consumption unit, on the other hand, is a means of comparing the incomes of households at different stages of life.

In households of people living alone, there is always one consumption unit. Every person over the age of 13 brings 0.5 more consumption units to the household, and every person under the age of 14 brings 0.3 more consumption units. So, for example, a household of two adults would have 1.5 consumption units, and a household of one adult and one child under 14 would have 1.3 consumption units.

Relatively speaking, the median income of Finns over 75 has risen the most in this millennium. They have hurt almost 47 percent. However, the incomes of those over 75 are still clearly lower than, for example, those aged 25–34.

Statistics Finland’s most recent data goes back to 2021. So they do not yet show the impact of, for example, war, inflation, rising interest rates and the energy crisis on the income level of Finns.

Absolutely the highest income growth in this millennium has been among the 55–64-year-olds. Their median income has increased by 8,570 euros. In 2021, Finns of that age had about 28,700 euros per year after taxes.

At the beginning of the millennium, the incomes of young adults aged 25–34 were still higher than, for example, those aged 55–64. However, the 55–64-year-olds quickly overtook the young adults, and since 2010, the income development of that age group has been clearly faster than the 25-34-year-olds.

People aged 45–54 have the most money left over. The income level of the age group in question was also the highest in 2000. Their median disposable income in 2021 was around 30,300 euros.

According to the taxman, Finns reach their peak income on average between the ages of 45 and 49. The median income before taxes of the age group in question was around 40,700 euros in 2021. Those with high incomes will also probably reach their income peak at that time. In 2021, the 45-49-year-olds reached the highest-earning tenth with an annual income of around 84,700 euros.

Finns from the perspective of Statistics Finland, the latest statistics tell a harsh message. Disposable income has increased by about 32.5 percent in this millennium, but since 2010, income has only increased by 3.6 percent.

For example, the median disposable income of people under the age of 24 has even shrunk by 2.6 percent since 2010. The incomes of those of the prime working age, 35–44 years old, have increased by only 1.7 percent since 2010. From 2011, the age group in question will have it in their hands

The median disposable monetary income of 45–54-year-olds has increased by almost 9 percent since 2010. Relatively, even after 2010, the increase in income has been the largest among those over 75. Their disposable income has increased since 2010 by approximately 13.7 percent.