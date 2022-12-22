“The government aims to ‘bring home’ a decree that will affect basic income in the second half of January”

“The fair offer we have in mind foresees that any person, even a graduate, if they offer him a place to go and be a waiter, in case near home, it is right that he accepts it, because if one takes public money I don’t think he can be picky about the job offer“, says Claudio Durigon, Undersecretary for Labor and Social Policies. “The criterion of territoriality remains, – he adds. – The government aims to ‘bring home’ a decree that will affect basic income in the second half of January”.

Citizenship income, Durigon: “Graduate is also a waiter, in January dl” – “If the offer is in any case both within the time limits and close to home, the recipient will have to accept any type of job offer, this will certainly be a theme that will certainly enter our decree. After that, many things will come in, from training to matching in order to be able to give the receivers answers and a different functionality”, Durigon explained to 24 Mattino on Radio 24.

"The criterion of territoriality also remains because a person cannot go to Trieste for two days if he is from Naples, I would reassure Conte", adds the Undersecretary for Labor and Social Policies.

“I hope – continues Durigon – that in the second half of January we will be able to bring home this decree (on Citizenship Income, ed)”.

