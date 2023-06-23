The permit obligation with an income test for people who buy an existing home does not seem to be there for the time being, after the PVV withdrew its promised support for the housing law. With the plan of Minister Hugo de Jonge (Public Housing and Spatial Planning, CDA), municipalities would be given the opportunity to allocate owner-occupied homes up to 355,000 euros to low and middle incomes. Due to the withdrawn support, there is now no majority to get the proposal through the House of Representatives.

With the income test, De Jonge wants to prevent homes with a value of up to 355,000 euros from going to people who could also afford a more expensive home. The measure should give priority to the less wealthy groups in society.

But due to the sudden resistance of the PVV, the measure does not seem to be coming. The party does not want “municipalities to determine to whom you can sell your house,” writes PVV MP Alexander Kops on Twitter. On Wednesday, the party emphatically expressed its support for the measure during a debate in the House of Representatives. The VVD, JA21 and D66 also did not support the proposal. The VVD called the initially positive attitude of the PVV towards the bill “amazing”.