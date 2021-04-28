Between crosses due to the fiscal impact and the tax pressure of the project – a discussion that had delayed the signing of the opinion – the ruling party finally advanced this Wednesday with the changes to the Income Tax for companies in the Budget commission. Together for the Change and the Lavagnism did not accompany.

The text establishes a rate of 25% for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million; 30% for profits of up to $ 20 million and 35% for companies that exceed that figure. The update of the rates will be annual and will be based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI).

Initially, the project was going to ship last week. But a report from the Congressional Budget Office (OPC) estimating a positive fiscal impact of $ 320,000 million – well above what the ruling party proposed – forced to delay the discussion to re-analyze the numbers.

But this Wednesday, the Frente de Todos insisted that the modification will only serve to equalize the fiscal gap generated by the change in the income floor for retirees and salaried employees estimated at $ 48,000 million, as a result of the million and a half people who will stop pay it.

“In an optimistic estimate we can think that the real income will reach for compensate in 2021 the cost for the benefits granted in the Income Tax to human persons. In our opinion, real income will increase by $ 45,000 million or $ 50,000 million, “said the president of the commission, the official Carlos Heller.

Along these lines, he stated that the difference with the OPC document is that that office “compared the impact with a tax rate of 25% based on the theoretical assumption that this rate would be in force in 2021 “, but making the contrast with a rate of 30% “as had been applied” until December 2020, the impact calculated by the OPC is $ 57,000 million.

But the opposition points out that according to the 2017 fiscal pact signed during the government of Mauricio Macri, all companies already pay 25% from January 1.

“Clearly the OPC report says that there will be an increase in collection of 320 billion pesos, it is the complete opposite of a tax relief. The ruling party says that 9 out of 10 companies will pay less. That is false, because all companies today would pay a 25% aliquot, according to the 2017 reform, suspended by the Government for the year 2020, but in force now, “said radical Alejandro Cacace.

“It is possible to collect more and at the same time relieve as many taxpayers as possible. That is the nature of any progressive tax and of this law ”, retructed the official Itai Hagman.

Lavagnismo also rejected the project. “There is no scope to increase taxes. This 2020 we are at 30.6% of gross tax pressure of GDP, it is 24% more than what existed in 2004 “, said the president of the Federal Consensus, Jorge Sarghini, and also affirmed that the text links large profits to large companies and “the invested capital is not taken into account “. “There may be figures that sound like big profits but they don’t even meet the costs,” he added.

For his part, Paulo Cassinerio from Córdoba, who responds to Governor Juan Schiaretti, signed in dissent.

The approved project is the third sent by the Executive. In March they had sent a project that recorded 35% to companies with profits of more than $ 2.6 million.

That text generated a barrage of opposition criticism and did not convince the ruling party either. With the intervention of Sergio Massa, and after a meeting with Minister Martín Guzmán, the ruling party decided to retouch to extend the minimum floors for each percentage.

Regarding the distribution of dividends, it was decided that all companies will pay the same rate of 7%.

Minutes before ruling were made two aggregates. On the one hand, an increase in the deduction rate was reported -40% – in cases of women in management positions and 60% in cases of transvestites and transsexuals in management places.

In turn, and at the request of the Federal Consensus, it incorporated an article to clarify that the treatment provided for gambling, which has a rate of 41.5%, is not modified.