The session in the Chamber of Deputies that gave half a sanction to the changes in the income tax ended with a violent episode and a complaint for physical aggression by one legislator to another.

Fernando Iglesias placeholder image denounced -via social networks- that he was physically attacked by Fernando Vivero, deputy of the Front for All for Neuquén, who “pushed hard”.

The 42-year-old government legislator took office in December 2019 and has a mandate until the end of 2021, so he will have to renew his seat in this year’s legislative elections.

In his social networks he defines himself as “Peronist N&PK”, which translates into “national popular kirchnerista”. And from there he also cultivates a strong confrontational profile with the leaders of Together for Change.

One of his last tweets, before celebrating the half-sanction to the changes in Earnings that they assure will benefit “more than 1.2 million workers and retirees”, pointed against Luciano Laspina “.

“Do you think that with this pathetic speech you are going to make society believe that Macri took care of the pocket of the laburante and we promoted measures of damage ??? They are not ashamed … Run and let you govern, put Argentina on its feet and reactivate the economy“Vivero tweeted.

Shortly afterwards he crossed the limit of the verbal and went to the bathroom of the chamber to put against the wall, hit and push Iglesias, according to the head of the JxC block, Mario Negri.

On Saturday, at the beginning of the session, he asked a question of privilege where he questioned his partner Francisco Sánchez “and in the figure of him count all those who have been building a denialist line” against human rights.

Vivero accused Sánchez of minimizing the latest civic and military coup, which marked the 45th anniversary last Wednesday, and of allegedly having justified crimes committed by State Terrorism that contradict the rule of law.

For this reason, he requested the formation of a Special Commission so that within 30 days it proposes the measure that the Chamber of Deputies must consider and adopt with the representative of Cambiemos who claimed State Terrorism on March 24.

But while his petition against his Neuquén pair is being resolved, a commission was formed at the request of Article 158 of the Lower House regulations to “analyze the behavior of the deputy” Nursery for the attack on Iglesias.

In line with the stance of the hard wing of Kirchnerism against the Judiciary, legislator Vivero days ago presented a bill for judges and prosecutors to pay income tax.

“It seems to us absolutely unfair and illegal that a large sector, very well paid, of a State power makes use and abuse of its privileges and does not get in tune with the whole of citizenship that assumes its tax responsibilities with great effort and with a criterion of tax solidarity to be the instrument of general economic recovery”, He expressed.

However, all his initiatives were overshadowed by the unfortunate episode he starred in this Sunday, which generated the repudiation of the JxC bloc and some justification from the ruling party, who accused Iglesias of misconduct during the marathon session.