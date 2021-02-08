On Friday at the last minute, a bill was entered in the Chamber of Deputies that establishes that workers in a dependency relationship, both in the public and private sectors, will not pay income tax if they earn less than $ 150,000 per month gross, before the retirement and health discounts and without considering the Christmas bonus. This new “floor” it will be updated annually.

Neither will the retirees and pensioners who receive up to eight minimum salaries that today are $ 152,280, a value that is adjusted every three months for mobility.

The author of the project is the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa.

If approved, as of its sanction (it is not retroactive to last January), “for the application of this new ‘floor’ would stop paying the tax, 1,267,000 of workers, retirees and retired ”, quantifies the project. And in a complementary way, 102,741 people with gross remuneration of between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 will pay less than at present to avoid sudden “jumps” in the tax scale.

For its part, will continue to pay Earnings unchanged 733,000 employees and retirees who earn more than $ 173,000 per month, “Going back to the historical percentage that only 10% of those with the highest income pay Earnings”, says the text. In 2020, 2.3 million people paid Earnings, equivalent to 25% of dependent workers.

Advisers to the head of the Chamber of Deputies assure that Massa personally anticipated the project to all sectors of the government coalition. And that in a meeting with union members he informed them that he was working as a team with the Executive, Economy and AFIP. “There may be some detailed questions, but with the substance of the project” we are all in agreement “, said those sources before a query from Clarion.

Meanwhile, Massa’s advisers announced that a similar scheme for the self-employed and young professionals, which currently comprises half a million people, and which have a lower non-taxable minimum and pay proportionally more than the rest of the so-called “fourth category”.

This new “floor” of Earnings is significant because throughout 2021, single dependent employees without minor children pay Income Tax starting from a monthly net salary of $ 74,810, while those married with two minor children pay it to starting from $ 98,963 net, after retirement and health discounts.

These values ​​remain unchanged throughout the year, so with each increase in wages, more workers are reached by Earnings or start to pay more, although in real terms the wage increase is lower than inflation.

Meanwhile, retirees and pensioners are discounting Earnings if they charge more than 6 minimum salaries (today $ 114,210), value that is adjusted in March, June, September and December.

Consequently, if this project is approved, the current Earnings discount that goes to the AFIP would be received – in different magnitudes – by those dependent workers, retirees and pensioners.

For example, a single worker without children who earns $ 90,000 net (about $ 108,500 gross), this year the monthly discount of Earnings is around $ 1,500 per month. The withholding exceeds $ 5,500 if you earn $ 110,000 net, it amounts to $ 11,000 if you earn $ 130,000 and the discount is $ 17,000 with $ 150,000 of net compensation.

In married couples with 2 minor children, with a net salary of $ 110,000 (about $ 132,500 gross), the Earnings discount is almost $ 1,000 per month. Withholding goes up to $ 5,000 for out-of-pocket wages of $ 130,000 and $ 10,000 per month if net compensation is $ 150,000.

By districts, they will stop paying the tax, “In the Province of Buenos Aires 569,000 employees, retired and retired, in Córdoba 103,000, in Santa Fe 98,000, in the City of Buenos Aires 158,000 and in Tucumán 30,000 among other provinces ”, says the project.

With this project, the current non-taxable minimum and other deductions with the scales and aliquots are not modified, but are applied only to those who exceed $ 173,000 in salary or have retirement.

The project estimates at $ 40,000 million “the fiscal effort in the year that is going to be allocated to the “pocket” of the worker and workers, retired and retired ”.