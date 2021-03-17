From the debates in the Commissions of Deputies, the original project of the head of the lower house, Sergio Massa, which excludes from paying the tax to the Profits dependent workers who earn up to $ 150,000 in gross salary, were incorporated three new deductions: daycare, children with disabilities and overtime to Health personnel involved in the fight against the coronavirus.

These changes were agreed by Massa with the presidents of the Budget and Finance Commissions, Carlos Heller and work, Vanesa Siley, and deputies representing the union sector, such as Walter Correa.

In the case of expenses nursery and nursery school, a deduction of up to 40% of the non-taxable profit is incorporated (40% on $ 167,678) for parents with children up to 3 years old.

For the children with disability, the current deduction of $ 78,833 annually for each disabled son, daughter, stepson or stepdaughter.

For the health service workers affected to the tasks to face the pandemic, the Exemption of Earnings on overtime until September 30, 2021. It includes the mandatory shifts (active or passive) and overtime of the personnel of the public and private health systems.

This benefit was in force between March and December of last year, and would now be extended for 9 more months.

In addition, the project ratifies the exclusion of the payment of the tax on work clothes, the equipment of the worker for exclusive use in the workplace and the granting or payment of training courses essential for the performance and development of the career of the worker. employee.

Meanwhile, the debates continue to add other deductions based on the claims made by different sectors. The Committees work with the objective of having the opinion or opinions approved by Friday at the latest if there is no agreement between the different blocks

News in development