Highlights: Income tax team reaches Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra’s house

Robert Vadra is being questioned in the case of benami property

Robert Vadra did not reach income tax office even after notice

new Delhi

The Income Tax Department team is questioning Robert Vadra, the husband of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Robert Vadra is being questioned in the case of benami property.

Robert Vadra did not reach for questioning even after notice

According to the information, the Income Tax Department had sent notice to Priyanka Gandhi’s husband Robert Vadra in the case of benami property, but he did not reach the income tax office. In such a situation, the Income Tax team has reached Robert Vadra’s house for questioning. Robert is currently being questioned.