He saving in it pay of the Income Tax (ISR) is an important goal for many individual taxpayers in Mexico. One of the most effective ways to achieve this saving is take advantage of allowable personal deductions for him Tax Administration Service (SAT). In this article, we will point out the personal deductionswith special emphasis on the types of bills deductibles and requirements billing that must be fulfilled to obtain the deduction.

• Concept of personal deductions

The personal deductions Are those expenses that a natural person can subtract or deduct from his utility in the annual tax return. ISR. These deductions reduce the amount of tax payable or may generate tax in favor, resulting in a financial benefit for him taxpayer.

• List of personal deductions

1) Medical and dental expenses.

2) Hospital expenses.

3) Funeral expenses.

4) Real interest actually paid for mortgage loans.

5) Donations.

6) Complementary retirement contributions.

7) Premiums for medical expenses insurance.

8) School transportation expenses.

9) School fees

• Deduction requirements:

The personal deductions must be paid by check, transfer or bank card, cannot be paid in cash. He CFDI You must indicate the use of “Medical, dental fees and hospital expenses”, in the type of medical expenses and so on, you must not put the type “general expenses”, as it was a personal deduction that is charged prior to the annual declaration of the natural person.

For the school fees additionally it must include:

– Name of the student and, where appropriate, the student’s CURP.

– The educational level of the student.

• Recommendations:

It is important that throughout the year the Physical persons check that the personal deduction type expenses if you have CFDI to your name and with the specific requirements. If any CFDI does not comply with this on time, before the end of the year, you must request cancellation and correct emission to the person or company to which you made this type of payment.

If you require more information or a consultation specialized I share contact email: [email protected]

In case you didn’t read it: