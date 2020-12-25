Seven days are left to fill the Income Tax Return for the assessment year 2020-21 (FY 2019-20). It is better to file ITR first in order to avoid the problems of filing the ATR at the last moment. It is to be noted that till 31 December 2020, there will be no penalty for filing the return, but will have to pay the penalty for late filing. Usually the last date to file ITR is 31 July, but this time due to Corona, the deadline has been extended till 31 December. Let’s know how you can file ITR online.

Before filling the online income tax return, you should know what form you have to fill. It is also necessary to have a signup or account on the e-filing website. Let’s know how to file ITR online. This is only for ITR-1 and ITR-4.

1. Go to e-filing portal of income tax and login with user ID (PAN number), password and captcha code.

2. Click on the ‘e-File’ menu and then click on the link for ‘Income Tax Return’.

3. The PAN itself will appear filled on the Income Tax Return page.

4. Now select ‘Original / Revised Return’ in Assessment Year, ITR Form Number, Filing Type. After this, click ‘Prepare & Submit Online’ in submission mode.

5. Then click on ‘Continue’. Now read the guidelines carefully and fill the form carefully after reading it.

6. After filling the form, select the appropriate verification option in the ‘Tax Paid and Verification tab’.

7. Then click on the ‘Preview and Submit’ button.

8. If you have opted for ‘E-Verification’, then you can complete E-Verification through one of the EVCs or OTPs.

9. Once the verification process is complete, you can submit the ITR.

According to the income tax department’s e-filing website, e-verification is mandatory within 120 days after filing income tax returns.

