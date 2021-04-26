Last April 7 began the campaign for the declaration of Income cor corresponding to fiscal year 2020. Employees by They must do it if they have received more than 22,000 euros from a single payer, or if they have entered more than 14,000 if they have two or more payers that exceed 1,500 euros.

For their part, Self-employed workers are obliged to present it with having received an income of more than 1,000 euros throughout the last year or just by have been registered as self-employed for one month. But before submitting it, there are a series of expenses that are can deduct and can vary the result of the same, which can be to pay or to return.

Deductible expenses

Are the following:

– Rental costs: it is a fundamental requirement that the contract is in the name of the self-employed person and that they have been informed previously to the Treasury through Form 036.

– Expenses for supplies: if the activity is carried out in a premises rented specifically for develop the activity, all expenses for supplies such as electricity, water or heating can be deducted. But if you work from home, the Tax Agency only allows 30% of those receipts, whose invoices must be in the name of the interested party.

– IBI, garbage rate and community of owners: the same criteria apply as with the rental. In the case of being a home, only deduct expenses in the percentage corresponding to the space dedicated to the activity.

– Telephone and Internet: these are two expenses that the self-employed can deducted on your income tax return.

– Materials and raw materials: the disbursement made in the purchase of materials and raw materials is known as operating consumption and are deductible.

– Purchase and repair of investment property: must exceed 3,000 euros.

– Amortization: can be deduced, but it is necessary to know how correctly calculate the amortization of an investment good.

– Marketing and advertising expenses: when deducting them, both what is invested in digital and traditional media.

– Customer and supplier service expenses: includes expenses of merchandise or gifts that are delivered on behalf of the business (T-shirts, caps, backpacks, mugs, badges, pens or corporate calendars) and can only add a maximum of 1% of the billing.

– Creation and maintenance of the website.

– Expenses of consulting and accounting.

– Expenses of other professionals.

– Financial expenses: includes commissions from cards, accounts, transfers or the interest generated for loans and credits.

– Freelance quotas.

– Expenses derived from having other workers: this section includes the quotations at the social Security in charge of the self-employed or company, Extra payments and flexible remuneration, expenses for compensation, insurance and the expenses of training, subsistence or travel.

– Subsistence allowance: brings together the drinks made in hotels, bars, restaurants or service stations and you have to request an invoice. The daily amount cannot exceed 26.67 euros if the trip is in Spain and 48.08 euros per day if it is abroad. In the event that an overnight stay is included, it increases to 54.34 euros per day if it is a national trip and 91.35 euros per day if it is international.

– Displacements and trips.

– Vehicles and fuel: these expenses are deducted if the use of the vehicle is exclusively to exercise professional activity.

– Online tools.

– Insurance: the insurance of civil, life or private medical liability deductible expenses are considered, as well as all those that are acquired and are related to professional activity.