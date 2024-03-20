Starting this Tuesday, March 19, it is possible, through the Tax Agency's website or its mobile application, to consult the tax data corresponding to the 2023 financial year. These are important, since it is the information that the Treasury has on taxpayers. and it is used to prepare the draft of the Income Tax Return, so you can know if it will be paid or returned. Among the tax data are the tax address, which may be modified or ratified; work performance; or real estate, among others.

The Income Tax Declaration campaign will begin on April 3, when it can be submitted online, which will last until July 1. From May 7 it will be the turn of telephone declarations and from June 3 they can be done in person at the Tax Agency offices.

How to obtain tax data



To be able to consult the data you only have to access the Tax Agency's website or its mobile application and look for the 'Consult tax data' section. To identify yourself you can do so with: certificate or electronic DNI; Cl@ve or with the reference number of the draft/Income tax return 2023.

If you are going to use the Cl@ve application to access your data, you can scan the QR code that will appear on the screen. If you cannot do so through this means, you must enter your DNI or NIE. If you have an electronic certificate or DNI, you will need to specify whether you do so on your own behalf or as a representative of another person.

On the other hand, for a few days now you can obtain the reference number to file the 2023 Income Tax Declaration, which is used to identify the taxpayer. Remember that this code changes every year, so the one obtained to carry out the procedures for the previous year is not valid and a new one must be acquired for this new campaign.

Once you identify yourself from the Tax Agency, they recommend that, if it is the first time that you access the Income services for the 2023 financial year, a window will be displayed for you to ratify or modify, if necessary, the data of your tax address. Later, you can find the rest of the data.

In addition, if you need it, you can also consult the tax data from a previous year. From the “Previous exercises” section and select the corresponding exercise.