Diego Sousai

Diego Sousa https://www.istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/diego-sousa/

06/29/2023 – 0:23

Share



The second batch of Income Tax 2023 refunds will be paid this Friday (30) and will be adjusted by 1%, using the basic interest rate (Selic) as a reference, which is 13.75% per year.

This occurs because the IR refund is corrected by the variation in the Selic rate accumulated between the month following the submission of the declaration and the month of payment by the Federal Revenue Service.

+ Income Tax: 30% of taxpayers must use restitution to settle debts

This lot is expected to deposit the refund for 5.1 million taxpayers, totaling a transfer of R$ 7.5 billion. In all, the deposit is divided into five stages, according to the calendar:

Batch Payment date

1st May 31st (already paid)

2nd June 30th

3rd July 31st

4th August 31st

5th September 29th

The calendar follows the legal priorities, in addition to those who opted for the pre-filled statement or opted to receive the Pix refund.























