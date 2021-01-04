Highlights: The Income Tax Department has raided the offices of the media company Zee Group.

Zee Group has also confirmed the IT raid on its bases.

The Income Tax Department has raided the offices of the media company Zee Group. An official of the department gave this information. According to the officer, tax evasion was reported against the company. This action has been taken on this basis. The company has also confirmed IT Red at its bases.

A spokesman for the company said in a statement that officials of the tax department had reached our office with some questions. Our officials are giving them all the relevant information and are fully cooperating with them. However, the spokesperson did not say whether the raid was being carried out in Mumbai or was going on elsewhere.

Where are the raids going on

The Income Tax Department official said that raids are going on in Zee offices in Mumbai and Delhi. The officer, however, refused to divulge more details. Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra is a member of Rajya Sabha. The group has been struggling with cash flow problems for the past one year and is selling non-core businesses to pay back borrowers money.