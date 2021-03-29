The Government reported that 1,267,000 workers, retirees and pensioners will stop paying Earnings. In turn, another 102,741 people would pay less. In the case of retirees and pensioners only paid the tribute about 160 thousand, about 3% of the total, since 70% charge the minimum. Now, of those 160 thousand, about 130 thousand will stop paying and the remaining 30 thousand will pay a lower figure.

After almost 20 hours from the beginning of the session and more than seven of debate of the project itself, the Chamber of Deputies, chaired by Sergio Massa, unanimously gave him a half sanction on Sunday to the modifications of the tribute. The initiative will begin to debate on Tuesday in the Senate.

The vote garnered 241 votes in favor, 0 negative and 3 abstentions. Among them, that of the Buenos Aires radical Facundo Suárez Lastra. “The project is bad. It is not a solution, it is a patch”, had advanced. Luciano Laspina (PRO) and Mónica Frade (Civic Coalition) also abstained.

1. Who is exempted from Profits



With the reform that on Sunday obtained half a sanction in the Chamber of Deputies, only those who receive a gross monthly salary greater than $ 150,000, about $ 124,500 out of pocket. For this calculation, all amounts received in a month will be considered, with the exception of the Christmas bonus.

Without the modification, those who pay the tax for now are single dependent employees without children, with an average net monthly salary of $ 74,810 and those married with two minor children who earn from $ 98,963.

2. Retroactive to January 1

The law will take effect on January 1 and the Government will return the discounts made in the first months of the year.

With the collection of April salaries, the excepted will receive what was withheld from them in January, February and March. It is estimated that the return would reach $ 10 billion.

3. Retirees and pensioners

The project raises the non-taxable minimum for the payment of Profits 6 to 8 minimum assets. Therefore, Only those who now charge from $ 164,571 per month will pay the tax. In addition, this floor is automatically adjusted every 3 months by the retirement mobility law.

However, the retiree benefit applies as long as you have no other income other than retirement. For example, if you have interest for a fixed term, you lose the benefit. It is proposed to make this point more flexible by establishing a minimum amount of income below which the benefit is not lost.

3. Bonuses



The bonus for salaries of up to $ 150,000 gross will not pay income tax.

4. What about salaries between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000

Workers who charge between $ 150,000 and $ 173,000 will pay Profits, but the AFIP will establish the deductions in order to avoid large differences between those who must pay taxes and those who are exempt.

Therefore, those who continue to pay it must pay the highest rates in the table. With the intention of reducing these distortions, the official project empowers the Executive Power to apply a special deduction. However, the project does not establish how these modifications would be, but rather enables the government to define them.

5. What about the retirements of the presidents and vice-presidents



In the treatment in particular, it was decided, by a proposal from the radical deputy Carla Carrizo, that the annuities of former presidents and vice presidents pay Income tax.

6. Productive bonuses

Bonuses for productivity, cash failure and concepts of a similar nature for the equivalent of 40% of the non-taxable base of the tax are considered exempt from the payment of Earnings – $ 67,071 per year- for workers earning less than $ 300,000 in gross pay. It is estimated that it reaches 400,000 workers. The regulation of what is understood by “similar concepts” is delegated to the Executive Power.

Currently, the Income Tax law exempts from the tax the difference between the overtime value of holidays and non-working days and the ordinary time.

7. Overtime of Health personnel

This benefit is extended again until September 30, 2021, with exclusive effect for the remuneration accrued for mandatory shifts (active or passive) and overtime, and any other concept that is specifically and additionally settled by virtue of the health emergency caused by the coronavirus, for professionals, technicians , assistants (including those of gastronomy, cleaning and cleaning) and operative personnel of the public and private health systems.

At this point the pathogenic waste collection staff is added.

8. Nurseries

Daycare expenses for boys and girls of up to three years will not pay Profits up to an annual cap of $ 67,000.

9. Child with a disability

He also specified that the age limit was eliminated to be able to deduct the child for disability.

It was established that the deductions for children with disabilities will be permanent (until now the benefit was valid until the age of 18 for the person with a disability).

In addition, the exemption for disabled daughter or son is doubled, which is currently $ 78,833.

10. Garbage collection

Collection workers will not pay the tax for overtime.

11. Educational tools

The purchase of educational tools by salaried workers may be deducted from Earnings. It is about “the provision of educational tools for the sons and daughters of the worker and the granting or duly documented payment of training or specialization courses or seminars and up to the limit of 40%” of the non-taxable base of the tax “in the conditions established by the AFIP ”. “Educational tool” includes, for example, computer or school clothing.

12. Concubines

Currently, the taxpayer can deduct $ 156,320.63 annually from the taxable income of the spouse tax if they have no income. The project extends the deduction to the concubine or concubine – whatever the sex.

The AFIP regulations will establish the conditions for the deduction, such as: Coexistence union act, rental contract, etc.

13. Clothing, equipment and training for the worker

The provision of clothing and equipment for the worker for the exclusive use of their functions or the granting of a payment for training, will not pay income tax.

14. Patagonian Plus

The 22% increase in the Patagonian plus in the tax for workers in the region is maintained.

This includes about 83,467 employees and retirees who will pay the tax in this area -but with a lower tax burden than the rest of the taxpayers- because they will maintain an increase in deductions of 22% compared to the rest of the country. This means they pay Earnings from higher salary levels.

15. Adjust by Ripte

In the text it was established that the update of the floor to be exempt from Gains will be adjusted by the RIPTE (average salary variation prepared by the Secretary of Social Security), because the opposition’s claim that it be adjusted by the Consumer Price Index (CPI, or retail inflation) prepared by the Indec was set aside.

Along these lines, as a salary increase granted this year can make a person who had been exempted from the tax again subject to paying it, the legislators delegated to the Executive the ability to raise the floor, if it deems it necessary.

16. Armed Forces

It is for the “particular supplements” charged by the personnel of the Armed Forces indicated in Article 57 of Law No. 19,101.

These supplements are: for risky activity, for tertiary title, and for high specialization or for an unhealthy or painful area or environment. A fiscal cost of $ 15 million is estimated.

