The Chamber of Deputies starts the debate on the modifications of the income tax to bring the floor of the tribute to salaries of $ 150,000. Sergio Massa’s initiative has the consensus of all the blocs to be approved, but this atypical Saturday session, the date on which there has been no work in Parliament since the 2001 crisis, promises to be a marathon and end on Sunday. I followed, minute by minute, all the details of the debate.