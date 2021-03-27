News in Development
The Chamber of Deputies starts the debate on the modifications of the income tax to bring the floor of the tribute to salaries of $ 150,000. Sergio Massa’s initiative has the consensus of all the blocs to be approved, but this atypical Saturday session, the date on which there has been no work in Parliament since the 2001 crisis, promises to be a marathon and end on Sunday. I followed, minute by minute, all the details of the debate.
Everything you need to know about the session
It is scheduled for 11 in the morning, but they never start on time. The Frente de Todos scored 90 speakers. The opposition will do the same. The beginning can be postponed due to the questions that the Deputies ask to introduce in order to discuss current political affairs.
.
Changes will remain open until voting. “The last additions are going to be made on the premises,” they confirmed near Sergio Massa, who on Friday polished the touches inside his block and with the endorsement of the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán, who had just arrived from his visit to New York.
The original project has already undergone several modifications. Among the latter, and at the request of the unions, the tax was exempted from the reimbursement of daycare expenses and the exemption for overtime for health personnel was extended due to the pandemic. Now it was being considered to also extend this benefit to the Armed Forces. All the information here.
.
#Income #tax #live #debate #Deputies #minute #minute
Leave a Reply