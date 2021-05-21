On a national network, President Alberto Fernández announced last night a new strict confinement in the country, It will be in force from next Saturday and will last until May 30. In the middle of your announcement, He also made a report of all the economic measures implemented and spoke of the Refund in 5 installments and from July of what is withheld by Income Tax to workers who earn less than $ 150,000.

Registered system workers who earn less than $ 150,000 gross salary will receive a refund of the amounts withheld for Earnings retroactively to January.

“The reduction of the Income Tax for the workers of the registered private system, it will cause about 1,270,000 workers and retirees to stop paying this tax retroactively to January. The refund of the amounts withheld It will be done in five installments starting in July. This is equivalent to a fiscal effort of more than $ 40,000 million ”, affirmed the president.

The Profits project was promoted by the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Sergio Massa. When the law was passed, the benefits were expected to be felt in April salaries that were paid in May.

The keys

In this way, some 1,267,000 workers and retirees stop paying the tribute, which represents a benefit for more than 90% of employees. .

The law was approved in Congress on April 8, but has not yet entered into force because it was not regulated.

The new Earnings law sets a floor of $ 150,000 gross per month to pay the tax this year.

Retirees: only those who earn more than 8 minimum salaries will be taxed.

The bonus is excluded.

Children with disabilities: the age limit to deduct them is eliminated.

Health personnel: is exempted from paying the tax for overtime or shifts until September.

It introduces the figure of a concubine within the family charges.

It allows deducting expenses for the purchase of educational tools for children, without a limit.

It allows deducting expenses in training courses: up to $ 67,071.36 per year.

It allows deducting expenses for mobility and per diem, stipulated in collective agreements: up to $ 67,071.36 per year.

Fiscal cost

One of the reasons that delayed the implementation of the new law was the fiscal cost. To take care of the pesos in a scenario that is complicated by the pandemic and with the expenses that the second wave implies, Minister Martín Guzmán sought not to be left unguarded. part of the fiscal horizon cleared: on the one hand they were approved in Deputies changes in Earnings for companies and on the other, the Treasury managed to refinance $ 250,000 in debt placements. The new non-taxable minimum in Earnings it will cause the treasury to stop receiving revenues of $ 45,000 million this year.

According to what was approved in the Lower House, the rate will remain at 25% for companies with profits of up to $ 5 million. Those that earn between $ 5 million and 50 million will pay 30% and above that limit the rate rises to 35%.

A report from the Congressional Budget Office estimated a positive tax impact of $ 320,000 million through the new aliquots.

