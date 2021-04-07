The Government will send a project to reform the Income tax for companies. It consists of an increase in the rate that the largest companies will pay and a decrease for the smaller ones.

For the former (with earnings greater than $ 20 million per year) the rate will increase from 30% to 35%. It will remain at 30% for those in the intermediate tranche of $ 5- $ 20 million. And it will go down to 25% for those who earn less than $ 5 million annually. The Ministry of Economy and the Chief of Cabinet reported yesterday that the project “It implies a reduction of the tax burden for 90% of companies, mostly micro and small companies and, at the same time, strengthens fiscal sustainability”.

The Cambiemos tax reform of 2017 it promoted a reduction of the Income tax for companies that started at 35% and reached 25% last year. This reduction was suspended with the Social Solidarity Law (2019), leaving it at 30% for the year 2020. Now in 2021 the new rates would be 35%, 30% and 25%.

In this way, the Government seeks to compensate for the loss of revenue that it will register due to the reduction of income tax for those who earn less than $ 150,000.

Argentina collects more income tax by taxing companies than individuals. 40% of the collection of this tax comes from the tax on individuals and 60% from firms. In OECD (developed) countries the proportion is the other way around: 70% pay people and 30% companies.