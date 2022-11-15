According to the articulator of the PEC fura-teto, Lula’s proposal on the subject is outside the 2023 budget review

the elected senator Wellington Dias (PT-PI) stated this Monday (Nov.14.2022) that the Income Tax exemption for those earning up to R$5,000 a month will not be included in the proposed adjustments for the 2023 Budget. elected president, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). According to Dias, it will be a goal for the “mandate”.

“It is a proposal for the mandate. She is not being treated even in the PEC [fura-teto] nor in the reorganization of the Budget [de 2023]🇧🇷 said the senator-elect in interview to the program Living Wheelgives TV Cultura🇧🇷

Wellington Dias is one of the main articulators of the PEC planned to allow Lula to have expenses outside the spending ceiling to fund campaign promises. The approval of the PEC is the most urgent issue for Lula’s political group.

The device will allow the payment of the Auxílio Brasil in the amount of R$ 600 to continue to be paid at the beginning of next year. The budget proposal sent by the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) stipulated the amount of BRL 405.

Also in the interview, Dias defined how “big problem” the short time to approve the ceiling-hole PEC. The projected impact is BRL 175 billion. “What is the serious problem that we have? The time. We are not only a few days away from the end of the year, even less days until the recess”, said.

According to the former governor of Piauí, there are a number of areas that are uncovered. “I mean, the government, in its eagerness to close the year with the surplus, put all areas on canvas.”