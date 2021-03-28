The session in the Chamber of Deputies in which half penalty for changes in income tax It ended with a strong complaint from PRO deputy Fernando Iglesias and a hard crossing in the middle of the premises. Iglesias denounced that he was physically attacked by an official legislator.

“I just left and when I was going to the bathroom a deputy from the Front for Victory came, approached me, pushed me hard and I told him I was going to report him. Physical violence is a limit that should not be crossed,” Iglesias said immediately after voting in general.

Although Iglesias did not identify the deputy who attacked him, the head of the Cambiemos interblock, Mario Negri, anticipated that they are going to request expulsion.

Fernando Iglesias maintained in the compound that due to the chinstrap he could not identify the aggressor with absolute certainty. In Together for Change they entrusted Clarion They point to two legislators, one from Salta and one from Neuquén, both from the Frente de Todos.

After the complaint, the pro-government deputy Gabriela Cerruti pointed out that the violence had begun on the part of Iglesias himself and retaliated by mentioning a tweet from the opposition deputy on Saturday in which, he said, he treated her as “crazy.”

In the midst of the uproar, the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, asked for a recess and when he returned for the vote in particular he announced the creation of a disciplinary commission to investigate the incident.

