After almost 20 hours of the start of the session and more than seven hours of debate on the project itself, the Chamber of Deputies unanimously gave a half sanction to the modifications of the Income Tax in an atypical and tension-laden day. The initiative will begin to debate on Tuesday in the Senate.

The vote garnered 241 votes in favor, 0 negative and 3 abstentions. Among them, that of the Buenos Aires radical Facundo Suárez Lastra. “The project is bad; it tries to solve a problem and it solves it very badly. It is not a solution, it is a patch,” he had pointed out earlier.

The bulk of Together for Change accompanied in general, although they vote against articles in particular.

“It makes no sense to get into a street fight for a project that we are all going to end up supporting,” began the head of the JxC bench, Mario Negri. However, then he chained a series of harsh criticisms of the Executive’s economic policies, which he considered “aimless.” “President, we want to know where is the pilot?”, Hill.

In turn, Máximo Kirchner responded and focused his speech, almost exclusively, on the figure of Mauricio Macri.

“Spicy is easy to be, more here ..”, he began. “Alberto, unlike Cristina, is a person who dialogues and look at how the opposition pays and the media, now the dialogue is a weakness, “replied the head of the Frente de Todos bench and jokingly added in allusion to Macri: “You hear so much anti-Peronism but the boss wants to affiliate Perón.”

In the run-up to the electoral campaign, this tax modification became the first battle horse of the ruling party to go out to fight at the polls.

.To support it, the Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán -who monitored and endorsed every touch-up to the project- was present at the venue.

The proposal presented by the president of the Chamber, Sergio Massa, raises the income tax floor to $ 150,000 for salaried employees and 6 to 8 minimum salaries for retirees. The benefit would reach 1,200,000 people and the fiscal cost is estimated at $ 48,000 million.

The Minister of Economy, Martín Guzmán.

The two federal blocks also accompanied. “Dear middle class families, consumers, workers and retirees: Cheers! With a mate, a coffee with milk or whatever they have, because today the Chamber of Deputies has passed a law for the family, “celebrated the head of the Federal Unit and Equity interblock, José Luis Ramón.

More critical, the lavagnista Alejandro “Topo” Rodríguez -representing the Federal Interblock- pointed out: “Unfortunately this benefit will not last at all and it is not for everyone. The main labor problem in Argentina and two and a half million people do not have a job .

A marathon session

The session began at 11:45, but the debate on the projects themselves began almost at 7:00 p.m. Those seven hours in advance were taken by the crosses and chicanes during the tributes for March 24, the more than 30 questions of privilege and 18 apartments. regulation.

Only one prospered: the declaration of the emergency in burned areas, which had also been discussed on tables this week in the upper house.

In turn, the deputies unanimously gave a half-sanction to the Monotax project that incorporates modifications to alleviate the burden of taxpayers, they go beyond the limits and enter the general regime. It also provides payment plans for those who have tax debts and difficulties in facing them.

In turn, they endorsed a modification to the anti-doping law and the so-called “Pine Law”, in homage to the late legislator, which sets minimum budgets for environmental education. The Minister of the Environment, Juan Cabandié, was present at the venue.

As in any marathon session, there were peaks of tension and moments of relaxation. “For tomorrow at noon we want noodles,” an official legislator shouted at Massa. “Then I tell her where she can go with the basket ticket to eat noodles,” replied the president of the Chamber.

At the start of the session, the body accepted the resignation of deputy Martín Soria, who on Monday will take over as the new Minister of Justice. Massa wished him luck in his new role and swore in his replacement, Pedro Dantas.

Deputies did not meet on a Saturday since the 2001 crisis. The decision to vote on the bill in the middle of the weekend was the result of the discussion of the agenda with the opposition.

The original idea was to debate Earnings on Thursday but for that day the blocks of Together for Change and the Federal Interblock had requested a special session for the extension of the biofuels law; the subject that triggered a strong fight between the benches.

The Front of All did not want to hit the debate “to the opposition show”. For this reason, he refused to open the debate on this tax issue that day and called for Saturday.