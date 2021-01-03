The new e-calendar of the year 2021 has been released by the Income Tax Department. It has all the information related to tax. In this calendar, the department wrote that welcome to a new era where the tax system is becoming uninterrupted, faceless and paperless. In such a situation, it is very important for all taxpayers to remember certain tax related dates, so that you can make your tax related work even easier. With the new calendar, you will be able to file tax returns easily. Apart from this, you can avoid penalty in late filing.

January 2021

January 10: Assessment Year 2020-21 is the extended deadline to file an unaudited ITR.

January 15: Date of submission of various audit reports under the Income Tax Act.

January 15: Quarterly statement of TCS deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

January 30: Quarterly TCS certificate in respect of tax collected for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

January 31: Last date for declaration of dispute under the Vivad Se Vishwas Scheme.

January 31: Quarterly statement of TDS deposits for the quarter ended December 31, 2020

Feb 2021

February 15: Extended date for filing audited income tax return for assessment year 2020-21.

February 15: Quarterly TDS certificate for the quarter ended December 31, 2020.

March 2021

March 15: Fourth installment of advance tax for assessment year 2021-22.

March 31: Last date for filing delayed or revised returns for assessment year 2020-21.

March 31: Quarterly statement of TDS / TCS submitted for Q1 and Q2 for FY 2020-21.

March 31: Last date for payment under dispute scheme by dispute without additional levy.

March 31: Last date for linking Aadhaar with PAN.

May 2021

May 15: Deadline for submission of TCS statement for the quarter ended 31 March 2021.

May 31: Deadline for submission of TDS statement for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

May 31: Due date for submission of financial transaction details under 285BA in relation to Financial Year 2020-21.

June 2021

June 15: First installment of advance tax for assessment year 2022-23.

June 15: TDS Certificate – Form 16 (in respect of salary paid) to employees for assessment year 2021-22.

June 15: Quarterly TDS certificate (excluding salary) for the quarter ending March 31, 2021.

July 2021

July 15: TCS deposit stent for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

July 30: TCS certificate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

July 31: TDS deposit stent for the quarter ended 30 June 2021

July 31: Deadline to file income tax return for assessment year 2021-22.

August 2021

August 15: TDS certificate for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

September 2021

September 15: Second installment of advance tax for assessment year 2022-23.

September 30: ITR file (corporate and non-corporate) for assessment year 2021-22, whose account book needs to be audited.

October 2021

October 15: TCS deposit stent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

October 30: TCS certificate for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

October 31: TDS deposit stent for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

November 2021

November 15: TDS certificate (excluding salary) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

November 30: ITR (International Transaction or Specific Domestic Transaction) for assessment year 2021-22.

December 2021