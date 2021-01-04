The Income Tax Department is recording the statement of Robert Vadra, the son-in-law of Congress Party’s interim chairperson Sonia Gandhi and husband of the party’s national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, in the redundant property case. News agency ANI has given this information by quoting sources.

Income Tax Department is recording the statement of Robert Vadra in connection with Benami Property Case: Sources (file pic) pic.twitter.com/S5T7pVGq8S – ANI (@ANI) January 4, 2021

Let me tell you that a few months ago Robert Vadra was constantly being called to the Office of Enforcement Directorate (ED). During that time, the ED even told the Delhi High Court that Robert Vadra needs to be detained and questioned. The investigating agency had contended that he was allegedly directly related to the links of money transactions. The ED accused Vadra of not cooperating in the investigation of the money laundering case against him.

Vadra’s counsel, however, dismissed the ED’s claims, stating that whenever the agency summons his client, he appears before him and has fully cooperated in the investigation. The lawyer had also said that the questions posed by the ED were answered by his client and not accepting the allegations leveled against him does not mean that he is not cooperating.

Let us tell you that the lower court granted anticipatory bail to Vadra, which was challenged by the ED in the High Court. Vadra is accused of money laundering in the purchase of property worth Rs 17 crore at 12, Bryanston Square, London.