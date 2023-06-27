from the newsroomi

A survey by Serasa showed that 30% of Income Tax payers must negotiate debts. INSS retirees and pensioners can take advantage of payments to clear their name and resume their financial life, indicates the credit company. According to the survey carried out in April, Brazil has almost 72 million people in a situation of default.

For Serasa specialist Camila Cruz, the extra resource can be an ally for paying off debts, bringing financial relief to those who are in default. “The best recommendation for using values ​​that occur once a year, such as the refund of the IR or the 13th salary, for example, in the case of those who have outstanding debts, is always to settle them first”, he reinforces. Consumers who have more than one debt, Camila guides the choice for accounts with closer maturities to avoid negative.

“It is important to plan how much you can pay, so starting with the lowest debts and trying to renegotiate the highest debts with installments that fit in your pocket is an appropriate path”, he explains.

Taking advantage of the payment of the second batch of Income Tax, scheduled for June 30th, consumers can check out the offers available on the Serasa Limpa Nome Platform, with discounts and special conditions to encourage debt settlement.

