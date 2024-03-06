From the editorial teami From the editorial team https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/da-redacao/ 06/03/2024 – 7:00

The Federal Revenue will publish the new rules for declaring Income Tax 2024 today, 6th, at 11 am, in an event to be held at the Ministry of Finance, in Brasília. The program for submitting the declaration, however, will only be released on the same day as the delivery deadline. This year, the submission of the declaration begins on March 15th and ends on May 31st.

So far, what is known about the 2024 Income Tax declaration is that anyone who received taxable income, subject to adjustments in the declaration, above R$28,559.70 must submit the IR declaration to the IRS within the stipulated deadline.

Last year, anyone who submitted a pre-filled declaration and requested payment of the refund via Pix entered the priority queue to receive the refund, which could be repeated this year. In addition to the deadline, another thing that should not be changed is the refund schedule. The money must be returned in five batches, between May and September 2024.

Furthermore, other rules do not change this year, such as, for example, the need to declare for those who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed exclusively at source income, the sum of which exceeds R$40 thousand.

Check below who must declare Income Tax 2024:

Anyone who obtained, in any month, a capital gain on the sale of assets or rights subject to Tax; carried out sales transactions on the stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges: a) the sum of which was greater than R$40 thousand; or b) with calculation of net gains subject to tax; regarding rural activity: a) obtained gross revenue in excess of R$ 142,798.50; or b) intends to offset, in the calendar year 2022 or later, losses from previous calendar years or the calendar year 2022 itself;

Whoever had, on December 31st, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value of more than R$300 thousand;

Anyone who became a resident in Brazil in any month and was in this condition on December 31st;

Whoever opted for exemption from Income Tax levied on capital gains obtained from the sale of residential properties, if the proceeds from the sale are applied to the acquisition of residential properties located in the country, within 180 days, counted from the execution of the contract of sale, in accordance with art. 39 of Law No. 11,196, of November 21, 2005.

And who should not declare income tax in 2024?

All those who do not fit into the issues mentioned above. In other words, anyone who did not receive income exceeding R$28,559.70 during 2023 does not need to file a declaration, in addition to the other points reported that are directly linked to income.

Rules for Income Tax 2024

The IR 2024 declaration corresponds to the base year 2023. Soon, the IRS will release more details about the program for sending the declaration. Compared to last year, the deadline for delivery is the same. It will take two and a half months for the taxpayer to submit the document.

Recently, the federal government published an MP that exempts anyone earning up to two minimum wages (R$2,824) from income tax. According to the Ministry of Finance, the MP will benefit 15.8 million Brazilians.

The new table came into force after the publication of the MP. Therefore, taxpayers with income of up to R$2,824.00 per month will already benefit from the exemption.

According to the deputy coordinator of the accounting sciences course at the Centro Universitário do Distrito Federal (UDF), Deypson Carvalho, the rule applies to employees, self-employed people, retirees, pensioners and other individuals who, due to the provisional measure, will not have to pay more income tax and not even declare income.

“It is worth noting that this new exemption limit was modified by the federal government during the 2024 calendar year, therefore, this increase in the value relative to the exemption range will not apply to income that will be reported in the 2024 income tax declaration, year -calendar 2023, but in the next annual adjustment declaration to be delivered in 2025, calendar year 2024”, he explains.

The Income Tax exemption on lower incomes will positively impact family income, according to the Treasury. The ministry explained, in a note, that this is the second increase in the income tax exemption range since the beginning of the Lula government. The first adjustment, after eight years, was carried out on May 1, 2023.

Estimates show that the government will no longer collect R$3.03 billion in 2024 with the change. In 2025, the reduction is estimated at R$3.53 billion, and, in 2026, R$3.77 billion.

Income Tax Table 2024:

The new monthly progressive income tax table looks like this:

In 2023, the Federal Revenue claimed to have received 41.1 million declarations and 24% of people opted for the pre-filled declaration. The modality, inaugurated in 2021, saw a jump in the preference of those who submitted the declaration. In 2021, only 1% chose the pre-filled declaration, and in 2022, 7% used the resource.

Documents required to declare Income Tax 2024 Anyone who filed their Income Tax declaration last year should have a copy of the file saved on their computer or a printed version, which can speed up filling out the list of assets for the declaration this year. To facilitate completion, the taxpayer must have the necessary documents on hand to update the forms.

In this pre-populated model, information about the taxpayer is imported from the Federal Revenue database, which originates from the information presented in the previous year's declaration and in auxiliary declarations, or that presented by other people in other declarations.

The data from the documents is used by the IRS to cross-reference information, find out how much tax you paid throughout the year and check whether tax evasion occurred or not. The sooner you gather the documents, the more time you will have to search for any missing information. Below, see the documents required to make the complete declaration.