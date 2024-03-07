Sammy Rochai Sammy Rocha https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/sammy-rocha/ 03/07/2024 – 7:00

The pre-filled version of the 2024 Income Tax declaration will be released by the Federal Revenue Service on the date the declaration begins, on March 15th. As last year, taxpayers who opt for this modality will have priority when receiving the refund.

+Income Tax 2024: When will the refund be paid? See calendar

+ See the new rules and what changes in the IR declaration

The pre-filled declaration reduces the chances of errors and the risk of falling through the cracks, in addition to speeding up the declaration process for millions of Brazilians. The resource captures updated information from 2023, based on data sent by companies, banks, INSS, health plans, doctors, hospitals and real estate agencies.

According to the IRS, among the new features of Income Tax 2024 is the expansion of the availability of pre-filled declarations, now accessible to 75% of declarants. However, the modality requires a account at GOV.BR.

How to make the pre-filled declaration

The 2024 Income Tax program will also be released for download on March 15th. But remember, the program itself warns the user that the use of the pre-filled form overlaps with information that the taxpayer can eventually correct. Therefore, it is necessary to pay attention to the data pre-filled by the Revenue.

If this type of declaration is a problem for you, click “no” when asked if you want to import the data from the pre-populated declaration.

Open the IRPF2024, click on “New” and choose “Start Declaration from the pre-filled one;

Then, inform whether the declaration is “yours” or whether you are going to make someone else’s, “by proxy”;

The program responds by warning that these resources require digital authentication and asks the taxpayer for confirmation;

When clicking “Yes”, the program will direct you to the gov.br system page in your internet browser. In it, you must enter your CPF and password.

After confirming the information, return to the IRPF 2024 program, which will still be made available by the IRS, and complete the import of the data from the pre-filled declaration.

It is important to highlight that, before making the declaration, even a pre-filled one, it is important for the taxpayer to check all the information and complete the blank fields before sending the document.

Who must declare income tax in 2024?

Anyone who received taxable income, subject to adjustment in the declaration, whose sum was greater than R$30,639.90;

Anyone who received exempt, non-taxable or taxed income exclusively at source, the sum of which was greater than R$200 thousand;

Anyone who obtained, in any month, a capital gain on the sale of assets or rights subject to Tax; carried out sales transactions on the stock, commodity, futures and similar exchanges: a) the sum of which was greater than R$200 thousand; or b) with calculation of net gains subject to tax; regarding rural activity: a) obtained gross revenue in excess of R$ 153,199.50; or b) intends to offset, in the calendar year 2022 or later, losses from previous calendar years or the calendar year 2022 itself;

Whoever had, on December 31st, possession or ownership of goods or rights, including bare land, with a total value of more than R$800 thousand;

Anyone who became a resident in Brazil in any month and was in this condition on December 31st;

Whoever opted for exemption from Income Tax levied on capital gains obtained from the sale of residential properties, if the proceeds from the sale are applied to the acquisition of residential properties located in the country, within 180 days, counted from the execution of the contract of sale, in accordance with art. 39 of Law No. 11,196, of November 21, 2005.

See also Moldova | Transnistria threatens to join Russia - Arkady Moshes: It's probably a power play Documents required to declare Income Tax 2024 Anyone who filed their Income Tax declaration last year should have a copy of the file saved on their computer or a printed version, which can speed up filling out the list of assets for the declaration this year. To facilitate completion, the taxpayer must have the necessary documents on hand to update the forms.

In the pre-populated model, information about the taxpayer is imported from the Federal Revenue database, which originates from the information presented in the previous year's declaration and in auxiliary declarations, or that presented by other people in other declarations.

The data from the documents is used by the IRS to cross-reference information, find out how much tax you paid throughout the year and check whether tax evasion occurred or not. The sooner you gather the documents, the more time you will have to search for any missing information. Below, see the documents required to make the complete declaration. See also Fraktur: Why Scholz is now practicing self-criticism