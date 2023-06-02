Mauro Balhessai

06/01/2023 – 20:21

The deadline for declaring income tax ended this Wednesday, the 31st. According to the Federal Revenue, more than 41 million declarations were registered referring to the calendar year of 2022. Now, those who did not declare are subject to a minimum fine of R$ 165.74 and can reach up to 20% of the tax due.

What to do?

If the taxpayer has an overdue declaration, it is recommended that he fill it out and send it using the same available programs as soon as possible.

“The regularization process for those who have not yet submitted the declaration is relatively simple and similar to the declaration submitted on time. The making of the declaration, even if it is late, can be done through the PGD – Declaration Generator Program that can be downloaded on the computer, in the Meu Imposto de Renda application, or on the Federal Revenue website – the e-CAC”, says Diego Zacarias dos Santos, head of internal audit and regulatory affairs, at Contabilizei, specializing in accounting.

Traffic ticket

When transmitting the declaration, the posting notification and the DARF of the late fee will be generated together with the delivery receipt.

“The big difference is that, when transmitting the overdue statement, you will receive a notice of ‘Notification of fine posting’, the guide (DARF) for paying the fine, as well as information and deadline to proceed with the discharge and stay regular before the Federal Revenue”, explains Santos.

After that, the taxpayer will have a period of 30 days to pay the fine. After this period, default interest will be applied, according to the Selic rate.

Installment

If the taxpayer is unable to pay the fine, as well as the income tax to be paid, he can check with the Federal Revenue Service about the possibility of paying the debt in installments.

Undue fine?

If the citizen does not agree with the fine, as he understands that it is not due for some reason, he may file an objection (defense) within 30 days of issuing the fine notice.

It can be done through e-CAC, requesting the opening of a digital process, where all documents that support it must be attached to the defense.

irregular CPF

Anyone who fails to deliver the statement may have problems, in addition to the fine. “What he cannot do is fail to deliver – in which case, in a few months, his CPF will be irregular”, says Victor Gadelha, specialist in tax law.

Amending Statement

Now, it is also possible to carry out the rectifying declaration. “If he sent the original blank or incomplete statement, she can correct it now, even after the deadline, and without paying any fine. What he cannot do is fail to deliver – in which case, in a few months, his CPF will be irregular”, emphasizes Gadelha.

Restitution

For those who have income tax to refund, if the fine for late delivery is not paid within the due date, it is deducted from the amount to be refunded, with monetary restatement (interest).
























